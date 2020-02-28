Kata Rocks
Outrage as tourist leaves his mark on Nai Thon rocks

Outrage as tourist leaves his mark on Nai Thon rocks

PHUKET: A tourist has been lambasted for graffiting a section of rocks at Nai Thon beach which went viral over social media yesterday (Feb 27) and alerted police to the crime.

crimeenvironmentRussian
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Friday 28 February 2020, 04:06PM

The graffiti on the rock at Nai Thon beach, believed to have been done by a Russian street artist under the tag name ‘dem51’. Photo: The National Park

The graffiti on the rock at Nai Thon beach, believed to have been done by a Russian street artist under the tag name ‘dem51’. Photo: The National Park

The graffiti at Mai Khao beach with what appears to be the suspect’s son holding the marker pen. Photo: dem51 Instragram screen shot

The graffiti at Mai Khao beach with what appears to be the suspect’s son holding the marker pen. Photo: dem51 Instragram screen shot

The Instagram page of the suspected graffiti vandal. Photo: dem51 instragram screen shot

The Instagram page of the suspected graffiti vandal. Photo: dem51 instragram screen shot

« »

The person believed to be the culprit, a Russian national, was identified via Facebook and Instagram posts that showcased photo evidence of identical handiwork to that which appeared at Nai Thon.

They also shared the same personalised tag name ‘dem51’ that appeared on the rock graffiti.

Chief of Sirinat National Park, Mr Natthawat Nuisriram, told The Phuket News today (Feb 28), “I was notified via a Facebook post that had gone viral which showed the graffiti painted on the rock at Nai Thon Beach.

“Also people sent photos and information to the Sirinat National Park email account directly,” he added.

“We immediately went to inspect the area and found the painted rock, which is about eight kilometers to the south of Nai Thon beach.”

I paint where I want’

Mr Natthawat explained he managed to identify the suspected individual although he was unwilling to disclose specific details at this point.

It appears, however, on further inspection of social media using the personalised tag name of ‘dem51’ that the individual in question is a Russian national street graffiti artist by the name of Dmitrii Bragin.

It also appears that the piece at Nai Thon is not the only one that was done by the suspect when he was in Phuket.

One Facebook video post from Feb 19th shows an identical image drawn on a tree with marker pen at Mai Khao beach. What appears to be the suspect’s son is witnessed with the marker pen also graffiting the tree.

UWC Thailand

His acts of vandalism drew scorn from many across social media where numerous exchanges with the suspect were witnessed.

When a user under the nickname @phuket_guide informed the suspect @dem51 on Instagram that he has been identified as the person responsible for the graffiti at Nai Thon, the reply was as follows:

“@phuket_guide In fact it’s very funny, don’t you think so yourself? These are just stones, who cares about them?”

Asked by another commentator to keep his street art graffiti in his own country and respect nature and the hospitality of any countries visited, the suspect ‘dem51’ replied:

“@oleg_morsov Mister, I paint where I want. Don’t tell me what to do”

Despite Mr Natthawat initially believing the culprit to still be in Phuket, it later transpired that he had left the island meaning it was impossible to question or charge him for his actions.

Chief Natthawat appealed to tourists not to consider replicating the act, stating it is illegal and destroys the natural habitat.

“Please do not paint, write, advertise or make any sort of signature piece on rocks like this. It is not pleasant. It is illegal. If anyone witnesses painting like this, please send information to us at:

https://www.facebook.com/sirinath.np or call 076- 328226 and 076- 328226

He concluded with a stern warning: “We are responsible for the protection and maintenance of the National Park and this kind of act of vandalism will be punishable with a fine not exceeding 500 baht.”

Phuket community
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

PHUKET O.K. The brainstorming effort by this group must be at wits to come up with this policy. ...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

" Sometime silence speaks more than talking" Yes K.,you should stick to that more frequent...(Read More)

Motorcycle taxi driver hospitalised in knife attack on Bangla Road

It should be forbidden that motor cycle-, taxi- and Van drivers have weapons with them while working...(Read More)

Government accused of being too submissive to China

@ Gerry, wrong thinking, sir. Anyone living in Thailand may ask questions about education/skills/b...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

I use to love going to Phuket and I've been 4 times. After the last time I went in August 2019 I...(Read More)

Warrant issued for Plodprasop’s arrest

How thai since 1998 can make each other's life miserable. One can't make it up....(Read More)

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

So they give the Chinese free entry without visas into the country and they turn around and charge a...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

Well, it is clear. 'All done' by Bangkok. Not by Patong police. Why not? The Patong police C...(Read More)

COVID-19 infected man conceals truth, national total hits 40

If he recovers, there should be criminal charges for his stupid, selfish, dangerous and negligent ac...(Read More)

Looking to India for relief: Growth in Indian tourist arrivals may alleviate COVID-19 fallout

I have always found Indian people to be polite, good humored and family orientated. They are also qu...(Read More)

 

