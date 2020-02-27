THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel

Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel

PHUKET: Marut Puangbanjong, the Phuket airport taxi driver found guilty in November of two charges against him for reckless driving that resulted in a six-vehicle wipeout and the death of motorbike rider in peak-hour traffic more than a year ago, has yet to present himself to the Phuket Land Transport Office to have his commercial driver’s licence suspended.

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 February 2020, 04:50PM

The scene of the wipeout accident on Thepkrasattri Rd more than 15 moths ago. Photo: Seang Prachachon Kon Phuket / Facebook

The scene of the wipeout accident on Thepkrasattri Rd more than 15 moths ago. Photo: Seang Prachachon Kon Phuket / Facebook

Marut in November was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for the wipeout on Thepkrasattri Rd in October 2018, which occurred while a tourist who just landed in Phuket was still in the taxi, but the sentence was later commuted on appeal to two years’ suspended sentence on a B200,000 good behaviour bond.

In total, Marut spent 28 days behind bars for his deadly driving. (See story here.)

Phuket Land Transportation Office (PLTO) Chief Policy Specialist Praprai Sounkul confirmed to The Phuket News last week that Marut had until Tuesday (Feb 25) to present himself to the PLTO to explain his actions and face a three-month ban on driving any commercial passenger vehicles.

However, Mr Prapai confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday that Marut failed to present himself.

Regardless, Mr Prapai declined to explain any further measures to be taken against Marut, who was allowed to continue to pick up and drop off passengers at Phuket International Airport and across the island during the whole year it took to bring him to trial.

SKYPARK

With his commercial driver’s licence still not suspended or revoked, he is still allowed to continue to carrying tourists as passengers today.

Asked whether Marut’s licence will be suspended in absentia, Mr Prapai told The Phuket News, “I will not do anything with Marut’s license until I talk with him.

"I will suspend his licence for a period of up to three months,” he added.

Asked why the PLTO is refusing to act on a court verdict, Mr Prapai said, “I cannot use any other source of confession to proceed the banning. I want to ask him by myself.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla cabbie throw down! Indian tourism relief? Boat sinks, crewman missing! || February 27
Governor orders complaint filed over disrespectful ‘head swap’ photo of Phuket Heroines
Motorcycle taxi driver hospitalised in knife attack on Bangla Road
Crew member of sunken boat still missing
American man, 79, dies in fall from motorbike
Warrant issued for Plodprasop’s arrest
Global scramble to contain coronavirus as infections spread
Looking to India for relief: Growth in Indian tourist arrivals may alleviate COVID-19 fallout
People who hide travel history could face fines, imprisonment
Electricity outage to affect Nanai Rd, Patong
Phuket speedboat drivers, tour operators get safety training
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry
Navy launch search for missing crewman after Phuket fishing boat sinks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Three days adrift off Phuket! 3 more Thais infected? Hookahs get owner arrested! || February 26
COVID-19 infected man conceals truth, national total hits 40

 

Phuket community
Navy launch search for missing crewman after Phuket fishing boat sinks

A fishing boat, sinking. Just like that? What information is available about the sea safety/readine...(Read More)

Phuket speedboat drivers, tour operators get safety training

Now the marime Office Phuket has to do her part in safe channel sailing. It must have there in day t...(Read More)

Phuket speedboat drivers, tour operators get safety training

What is that always 'warning' nonsense. There has been now a teaching day about sailing safe...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

The sad thing is: The thai police can be very good and skilled in their job if they want or are ord...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

...and Japan this moment. Red in BP that thai people returning from these 9 countries are tequired t...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

PhuketOK ??? That belongs in the chapter..Fake news. And to ask social media to collaborate in thi...(Read More)

COVID-19 infected man conceals truth, national total hits 40

Now Thai returning from visiting risk countries China, Macao, HK, Taiwan, South Korea, S'pore, I...(Read More)

People who hide travel history could face fines, imprisonment

People can not hide travel history. That is nonsense. When thai and foreigners return in Thailand th...(Read More)

Surin Beach sea wall project sunk by Phuket residents

I haven't been to Surin Beach in a couple of years. The last time I visited I was aghast at the ...(Read More)

Phuket speedboat drivers, tour operators get safety training

Amazing that they need to be taught who gives way and the speed limits! Of course no one follows spe...(Read More)

 

QSI - Cooking Competition
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 