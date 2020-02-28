Crash and burn driver collides with policeman, hospitalised

PHUKET: Negligent driving caused a calamitous crash earlier this morning (Feb 28) resulting in a car colliding with a power pole that set off a fire at a wood factory.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 28 February 2020, 12:13PM

The damaged Honda that was driven by Sgt Thinnaphop Phetchu of Tha Chatchai Police. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver responsible for the collision and subsequent fire, Watcharaphorn Kaiphum, receives medical treatment for his burns at the site of the crash. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The wreckage of the car driven by Watcharaphorn Kaiphum that was responsible for the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A firefighter works on extinguishing the burning car driven by Watcharaphorn Kaiphum that was responsible for the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A firefighter from Thepkrasattri Municipality’s Fire Department battles to contain the blaze engulfing the power pole, cables and wood factory. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The incident occurred just after midnight on the southbound section of Thepkrasattri Rd, in Thepkrasattri, Capt Kraisorn Boonprasob of the Thalang Police confirmed to The Phuket News.

Mr Watcharaphon Kaiphum, 30, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, had attempted to undertake using the left-hand lane but subsequently clipped another car which resulted in him losing control and hitting the power pole.

His vehicle burst into flames upon impact and the fire quickly spread to a pile of wood that was laying outside the wood factory. The flames very quickly engulfed the power pole and cables and parts of the wood factory itself.

Police, together with Kusoldharm rescue workers, attended the scene and were immediately joined by firefighters from Thepkrasattri Municipality’s Fire Department.

They spent around 20 minutes battling the fire and were ultimately successful in containing the blaze. The car that caused the incident, however, was completely decimated by fire.

Police confirmed Watcharaphon’s car as a Phuket registered Toyota Vios sedan and the vehicle he clipped during the illegal over-taking maneouvre as a white Suratthani registered Honda Civic sedan, driven by Sgt Thinnaphop Phetchu of the Tha Chatchai Police.

Watcharaphon recounted to police that he was driving fast in the right lane when a pickup truck in front of him signaled his intention to turn right.

Watcharaphon took the decision to undertake but on doing so misjudged, clipped Sgt Thinnaphop’s car and lost control, resulting in the collision with the power pole.

This version of events was verified by Sgt Thinnaphop who explained that while he was driving in the left lane, Watcharaphon’s car suddenly changed lane and sped in front of him only to hit the right side of his car, and spin-off into the power pole.

It was the driver of the pickup truck, Mr Anan Prappanja, who pulled Watcharaphon from his burning vehicle after the impact. The latter had endured burns on his arms and back and was rushed to Thalang Hospital to receive immediate treatment.

Capt Kraisorn told The Phuket News that police had already asked medical staff at the hospital to conduct an alcohol test on Watcharaphon, although they had yet to receive any test reports.

“In regards to what exact charges will be made, we have to first question Watcharaphon more, once he has been discharged from hospital,” he said.

“But at this stage I can confirm that he will be certainly be charged with reckless driving,” Capt Kraisorn concluded.