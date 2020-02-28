THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Crash and burn driver collides with policeman, hospitalised

Crash and burn driver collides with policeman, hospitalised

PHUKET: Negligent driving caused a calamitous crash earlier this morning (Feb 28) resulting in a car colliding with a power pole that set off a fire at a wood factory.

accidentsSafetytransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 28 February 2020, 12:13PM

A firefighter from Thepkrasattri Municipality’s Fire Department battles to contain the blaze engulfing the power pole, cables and wood factory. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A firefighter from Thepkrasattri Municipality’s Fire Department battles to contain the blaze engulfing the power pole, cables and wood factory. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A firefighter working to extinguish the flames. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A firefighter working to extinguish the flames. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A firefighter works on extinguishing the burning car driven by Watcharaphorn Kaiphum that was responsible for the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A firefighter works on extinguishing the burning car driven by Watcharaphorn Kaiphum that was responsible for the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The wreckage of the car driven by Watcharaphorn Kaiphum that was responsible for the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The wreckage of the car driven by Watcharaphorn Kaiphum that was responsible for the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver responsible for the collision and subsequent fire, Watcharaphorn Kaiphum, receives medical treatment for his burns at the site of the crash. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver responsible for the collision and subsequent fire, Watcharaphorn Kaiphum, receives medical treatment for his burns at the site of the crash. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The damaged Honda that was driven by Sgt Thinnaphop Phetchu of Tha Chatchai Police. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The damaged Honda that was driven by Sgt Thinnaphop Phetchu of Tha Chatchai Police. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The incident occurred just after midnight on the southbound section of Thepkrasattri Rd, in Thepkrasattri, Capt Kraisorn Boonprasob of the Thalang Police confirmed to The Phuket News.

Mr Watcharaphon Kaiphum, 30, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, had attempted to undertake using the left-hand lane but subsequently clipped another car which resulted in him losing control and hitting the power pole.

His vehicle burst into flames upon impact and the fire quickly spread to a pile of wood that was laying outside the wood factory. The flames very quickly engulfed the power pole and cables and parts of the wood factory itself.

Police, together with Kusoldharm rescue workers, attended the scene and were immediately joined by firefighters from Thepkrasattri Municipality’s Fire Department.

They spent around 20 minutes battling the fire and were ultimately successful in containing the blaze. The car that caused the incident, however, was completely decimated by fire.

Police confirmed Watcharaphon’s car as a Phuket registered Toyota Vios sedan and the vehicle he clipped during the illegal over-taking maneouvre as a white Suratthani registered Honda Civic sedan, driven by Sgt Thinnaphop Phetchu of the Tha Chatchai Police.

Watcharaphon recounted to police that he was driving fast in the right lane when a pickup truck in front of him signaled his intention to turn right.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Watcharaphon took the decision to undertake but on doing so misjudged, clipped Sgt Thinnaphop’s car and lost control, resulting in the collision with the power pole.

This version of events was verified by Sgt Thinnaphop who explained that while he was driving in the left lane, Watcharaphon’s car suddenly changed lane and sped in front of him only to hit the right side of his car, and spin-off into the power pole.

It was the driver of the pickup truck, Mr Anan Prappanja, who pulled Watcharaphon from his burning vehicle after the impact. The latter had endured burns on his arms and back and was rushed to Thalang Hospital to receive immediate treatment.

Capt Kraisorn told The Phuket News that police had already asked medical staff at the hospital to conduct an alcohol test on Watcharaphon, although they had yet to receive any test reports.

“In regards to what exact charges will be made, we have to first question Watcharaphon more, once he has been discharged from hospital,” he said.

“But at this stage I can confirm that he will be certainly be charged with reckless driving,” Capt Kraisorn concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Students donate trolleys to help Rassada residents during water shortage
Outrage as tourist leaves his mark on Nai Thon rocks
Thai tour guide is 41st virus patient
PM, ministers survive censure debate
Man arrested for putting cameras in public toilets
South Korea coronavirus cases pass 2,000
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla cabbie throw down! Indian tourism relief? Boat sinks, crewman missing! || February 27
Governor orders complaint filed over disrespectful ‘head swap’ photo of Phuket Heroines
Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel
Motorcycle taxi driver hospitalised in knife attack on Bangla Road
Crew member of sunken boat still missing
American man, 79, dies in fall from motorbike
Warrant issued for Plodprasop’s arrest
Global scramble to contain coronavirus as infections spread
Looking to India for relief: Growth in Indian tourist arrivals may alleviate COVID-19 fallout

 

Phuket community
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

PHUKET O.K. The brainstorming effort by this group must be at wits to come up with this policy. ...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

" Sometime silence speaks more than talking" Yes K.,you should stick to that more frequent...(Read More)

Motorcycle taxi driver hospitalised in knife attack on Bangla Road

It should be forbidden that motor cycle-, taxi- and Van drivers have weapons with them while working...(Read More)

Government accused of being too submissive to China

@ Gerry, wrong thinking, sir. Anyone living in Thailand may ask questions about education/skills/b...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

I use to love going to Phuket and I've been 4 times. After the last time I went in August 2019 I...(Read More)

Warrant issued for Plodprasop’s arrest

How thai since 1998 can make each other's life miserable. One can't make it up....(Read More)

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

So they give the Chinese free entry without visas into the country and they turn around and charge a...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

Well, it is clear. 'All done' by Bangkok. Not by Patong police. Why not? The Patong police C...(Read More)

COVID-19 infected man conceals truth, national total hits 40

If he recovers, there should be criminal charges for his stupid, selfish, dangerous and negligent ac...(Read More)

Looking to India for relief: Growth in Indian tourist arrivals may alleviate COVID-19 fallout

I have always found Indian people to be polite, good humored and family orientated. They are also qu...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Cassia Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 