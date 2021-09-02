The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Daily Phuket Covid cases continue to surpass 200 |:| September 2

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Daily Phuket Covid cases continue to surpass 200 |:| September 2

PHUKET XTRA - September 2 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket E-service VAT on foreign operators comes into effect |:| Delivery driver escaped with scratches |:| Phuket Fishing Port ready to reopen |:| Daily Phuket Covid cases past 200 |:| Woman busted for drugs Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 2 September 2021, 06:05PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Special permission letter no longer needed for Phuket residents to re-enter the province
Walk-in vaccinations for Thais only, foreigners can now register for Pfizer
Delivery driver escapes with scratches after wipeout in Mai Khao
E-service VAT on foreign operators comes into effect
Phuket Fishing Port readies to reopen
ABBA set to unveil ‘sensational’ musical comeback
Phuket marks 204 new COVID cases
Phiphat backs reopening, with a caveat
Thamanat denies plan to oust Prayut
Electricity outages to affect Cherng Talay, Koh Kaew
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket reopens for domestic tourists with conditions, Thailand Covid status card in the works? |:| September 1
Fully jabbed Thais needed in Phuket
Woman in Mai Khao busted with 2.5kg of crystal meth
Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over
Phuket to open to domestic tourists, with conditions

 

Phuket community
Walk-in vaccinations for Thais only, foreigners can now register for Pfizer

Go to Patong Hospital - what stone to these folks live under....(Read More)

Walk-in vaccinations for Thais only, foreigners can now register for Pfizer

Cue rants by our two 'favorite' posters!...(Read More)

Special permission letter no longer needed for Phuket residents to re-enter the province

SO long as one has a Thai driving license with a Phuket address and the Immigration registration on ...(Read More)

Walk-in vaccinations for Thais only, foreigners can now register for Pfizer

Why can't Thais also get the Pfizer if they were willing to pay for it? ...(Read More)

Phiphat backs reopening, with a caveat

@Foot. Clearly you've never visited Thailand, else you'd know Thais have been given AstraZen...(Read More)

Phuket to open to domestic tourists, with conditions

@kurt.. are you aware of the meaning of "tourist" as stated in the article?...(Read More)

American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare

Kurt...obviously it was because of his injured leg he could not make it back. Pretty much common sen...(Read More)

Phuket to open to domestic tourists, with conditions

@CaptainJack69 That's not true at all! A driving licence (with Phuket address on the back), 90 d...(Read More)

Phuket to open to domestic tourists, with conditions

The answer to those asking if Phuket residents can do day trips off the island and return the same d...(Read More)

Phiphat backs reopening, with a caveat

No such thing as a 70% vaccination rate with SINOVAC only 51% effective. And SINOVAC is what Thais ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions

 