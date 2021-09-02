Phuket marks 204 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 204 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 1) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 4,435.

Thursday 2 September 2021, 10:08AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 23:50pm last night but posted online at 1:55am today, also marked two new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

The report also marked zero new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 20.

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,467, as follows:

Aug 26 - 169 new cases

Aug 27 - 209 new cases

Aug 28 - 210 new cases

Aug 29 - 162 new cases

Aug 30 - 256 new cases

Aug 31 - 257 new cases

Sept 1 - 204 new cases

The current total of 4,535 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 85 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 2,052 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 38 from the 2,014 reported the day before.

The report also marked 2,678 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 126 more patients than the 2,552 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 29 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs).

Although reporting 29 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 18, from 998 to 980.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,118 beds available for COVID patients ‒ an increase of 405 on the 1,715 total number of hospital beds reported yesterday.

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,497, an increase of 160 on the 1,337 reported as occupied yesterday.

However, with the huge increase in the total number of hospital beds available for COVID patients, the percentage of hospital beds available now occupied has fallen from 79.27% reported yesterday to 70.68% reported today.

Further, the report today marks 621 hospital beds remain available for COVID patients, up from 303 reported yesterday (+318).

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 316 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 397 were ‘Green’ patients (zero change).

At the time of this report being posted online no updated version of the map showing the location of new infections across the island had been posted. For the latest map showing the location of infections across the island, see the daily report posted yesterday.