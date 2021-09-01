Phuket marks 257 new COVID cases, deaths reach 20

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked a record 257 new local infections across the island yesterday (Aug 31) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 4,331.

COVID-19Coronavirus

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 September 2021, 09:43AM

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 23:50pm last night, also marked one new case of a Phuket Sandbox tourist being confirmed as infected.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 20.

Phuket suffered eight deaths in August, compared with six deaths in July.

As is now standard practice, officials have yet released any details about the latest death attributed to COVID-19.

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 1,452 in the past seven days, as follows:

Aug 25 - 189 new cases

Aug 26 - 169 new cases

Aug 27 - 209 new cases

Aug 28 - 210 new cases

Aug 29 - 162 new cases

Aug 30 - 256 new cases

Aug 31 - 257 new cases

The current total of 4,331 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 83 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 2,014 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 184 from the 1,830 reported the day before.

The report also marked 2,552 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 123 more patients than the 2,429 reported yesterday.

The report posted last night recorded 47 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs).

Although reporting 47 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 233, from 765 to 998.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 1,715 beds available for COVID patients (+75 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,337 (+37), or 79.27% of the total number of beds, with 303 (-37) hospital beds in Phuket still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 316 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 397 were ‘Green’ patients (-14).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 31), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Monday (Aug 30), as follows: