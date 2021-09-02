Delivery driver escapes with scratches after wipeout in Mai Khao

PHUKET: A 28-year-old man escaped serious injury after he lost control of his delivery pickup truck, hit a light pole, with the pickup flipping onto its side on the central reservation on Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo 1, Mai Khao this morning (Sept 2).

transportSafetyaccidentspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 2 September 2021, 12:51PM

The accident occurred before dawn this morning, but Tha Chatchai Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Somkid Onchan was called to the scene at about 6am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the Bangkok-registered white Toyota pickup truck with massive damage to its front.

The driver, Kathu resident Wongsapat Ponyong, was waiting at the scene.

Mr Wongsapat had escaped the accident with only scratches.

Mr Wongsapat told police that it was raining while he was heading to Phuket Town to make deliveries.

He was driving at about 80-90km/h when he lost control of the pickup, hit light pole and a tree on the central reservation, Mr Wongsapat explained.

Lt Col Somkid confirmed to The Phuket News that Mr Wongsakorn has been charged with reckless driving and causing damage to government property.

Lt Col Somkid also explained that he did not have Mr Wongsapat tested for alcohol as he appeared to be sober and spoke normally.