Woman in Mai Khao busted with 2.5kg of crystal meth

Woman in Mai Khao busted with 2.5kg of crystal meth

PHUKET: A woman was arrested with more than 2.5 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice) in a house in Moo 1, Mai Khao yesterday (Aug 31).

drugscrime
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 September 2021, 03:58PM

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

The 30-year-old woman called Suwanna, nicknamed “Nuan”, was arrested in a raid conducted by officers led by Capt Ampol Samorthai of Border Patrol Police Unit 425, based in Phuket.

Police were led to the woman after they had arrested a man by the name of Siripong who was in possession of 0.31 grams of ya ice in front of a Supercheap store on Chaofa East Rd in Phuket Town earlier yesterday.

Siripong told police that he bought the drugs from a woman living in a house in Bang Rakmai community in Moo 1, Mai Khao.

Police went to the house and found Suwanna with 2,538.6kg of ya ice and 14 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) hidden under her bed. Officers also seized a digital scale and a mobile phone as items of evidence.

Suwanna was taken to police station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

