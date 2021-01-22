PHUKET XTRA - January 22 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand approves Astrazeneca vaccine |:| Phuket forest case goes to DSI |:| Dolphins rescued, another missing |:| Bangkok allows some re-openings |:| Please for police to take action over attempted murder |:| Thailand COVID cases up Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 22 January 2021, 06:43PM
