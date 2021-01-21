BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket van driver pleas for police action over attempted murder

Phuket van driver pleas for police action over attempted murder

PHUKET: A Phuket van driver is calling for police to make some progress in catching the two men who opened fire on him and two friends last year, with one of the bullets scraping his scalp, after the two suspects have been seen walking around in public.

violencecrimetourismtransportSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 January 2021, 04:22PM

Mr Itsada points to where he was shot at in the attack last year. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Itsada points to where he was shot at in the attack last year. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Itsada holds up photos of Mr Wiroj and the two men wanted for attempted murder. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Itsada holds up photos of Mr Wiroj and the two men wanted for attempted murder. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the bullets fired at Mr Itsada scraped his scalp. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the bullets fired at Mr Itsada scraped his scalp. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the case documents presented to the press yesterday (Jan 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the case documents presented to the press yesterday (Jan 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the case documents presented to the press yesterday (Jan 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the case documents presented to the press yesterday (Jan 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the case documents presented to the press yesterday (Jan 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the case documents presented to the press yesterday (Jan 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Cherng Talay resident Itsada Itsarawat, 40, called reporters to hear his plea for justice yesterday (Jan 20), and presented case documents and photos of the two men now wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder and the competing van driver who allegedly hired them.

The attempt on his life followed an incident on Mar 16 last year when his boss ordered Mr Itsada to transfer a group of customers to a place, but he could not make it, so his boss punished him by not giving him any customers for five days, Mr Itsada explained.

The next day, Mar 17, another van driver, Wiroj Thonglor, posted comments about the punishment on the company Line chat group, making Mr Itsada feel embarrassed, he said.

A day after that, Mar 18, Mr Wiroj was unable to deliver customers to their destination, but he was not punished, so Mr Itsada posted his own comments on the same company chat group, he explained.

Angry, Mr Wiroj called Mr Itsada to meet beside the road through a rubber plantation so they could resolve their differences, Mr Itsada said.

On Mar 19, Mr Itsara arrived at the rendezvous, but brought his brother and his brother’s friend, he said.

However, Mr Wiroj did not show. Instead, two men arrived on a motorbike.

The men called Mr Wiroj and told him that Mr Itsada was not alone, Mr Itsada said.

Mr Wiroj then called Mr Itsada to tell him to have his two fellows leave so they could talk alone, he continued.

At 6:20pm, the same two men returned on their motorbike and one of them started shooting at Mr Itsada and his companions while they were standing by the side of the road.

The trio scrambled for cover, hiding behind rubber trees, he said.

The assailants shot five times, with what was later confirmed to be a .38-calibre firearm, before riding off, Mr Itsada said.

One of the bullets scraped the top of Mr Itsada’s head, he added.

Property in Phuket

Mr Itsada was taken by his brother from the scene of the shooting to Cherng Talay Police Station, where he reported the incident to Capt Yannaphat Malai while still bleeding from the head wound.

Police called an ambulance to take him to Thalang Hospital, where the wound was closed with five stitches, Mr Itsada said.

“I keep asking Cherng Talay Police for updates of my case, but they keep telling me that they are still searching for evidence and still looking for Wiroj and the two men,” Mr Itsada told reporters.

“The latest update was on June 12, when I was informed that the court had already issued arrest warrants for the two men, named as Charif Soison and Nanthaphat Manaboot, for committing attempted murder together,” Mr Itsada explained, while presenting to reporters the official report from Cherng Talay Police confirming the update.

However, police have not confirmed any action against Mr Wiroj for allegedly ordering the hit.

“I wonder why Cherng Talay Police have not found the men while some local people have confirmed they see them every now and then. Local residents have seen one of them still walking around in the area, so why can’t police see them?” Mr Itsada asked.

“My family and I do not feel safe. We are worried the men will come back and finish the job,” he said.

“I want reporters to check with Cherng Talay Police their progress in the case and ask Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo to investigate his own subordinates,” Mr Itsada said.

Lt Col Rassada Klungwong of the Cherng Talay Police briefly explained to The Phuket News today (Jan 21), “Mr Wiroj has already presented himself to police for questioning. He had evidence to confirm where he was and who he was with at that time [of the shooting].

“We do not have any evidence to prove he was the mastermind [sic, of the crime],” Lt Col Rassada said.

“As for the two men, we are still searching for them. We believe that they have already fled the island,” he said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket marine life experts keep dolphins in danger under watch
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Empty airports: Easier for foreign residents to return to Thailand! || January 21
Police confirm Phuket bypass road speed limit is 50km/h
What impact did the US ‘Capitol Hill’ incident have on world democracy?
Nigerian man arrested in Patong for drugs
‘Democracy has prevailed’: Biden becomes 46th president
Immigration Bureau eases re-entry for residents
Government sets up legal cannabis business registration guide
Phuket officials confirmed involved in protected forest encroachment
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket schools allowed to reopen, but will they? || January 20
Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again
‘Peeping’ park officer will be charged, confirm police
1.34m co-payment rights claimed in minutes
Trump pardons 73 people, including Steve Bannon, on last day
Police investigate scamsters for taking vehicles on promise of making car payments

 

Phuket community
AstraZeneca jabs tipped to get nod for ‘emergency use’

British technology and science to the rescue ...(Read More)

Immigration Bureau eases re-entry for residents

Presumably you're talking about "permanent residency" status? Something which very few...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

PN still waiting for clarification restrictions. Well, as visitors may do nothing on Phuket (not vis...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

@ericphuket, Your experience underlines that all we read about laws/rules, including punishments, a...(Read More)

‘Peeping’ park officer will be charged, confirm police

A group of women experienced the same, not pressed charges. Why not? RTP Captain 'has other thin...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirmed involved in protected forest encroachment

Interesting you blocked my comment about this yesterday, only for it to be confirmed today. Maybe th...(Read More)

Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again

Its a shame that one of Phuket's successes has come to this but it was inevitable. Very frustrat...(Read More)

Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again

This is certainly understandable...and very unfortunate. I have noticed a few occasions where I saw...(Read More)

‘Peeping’ park officer will be charged, confirm police

Something tells me that if this couple wouldn't have taken action and followed up, they probably...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

What a circus i arrived yesterday on a flight from bkk. On arrival the best example who you shouldn&...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thanyapura
Benihana Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 