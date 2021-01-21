Phuket marine life experts keep dolphins in danger under watch

PHUKET: Marine life experts are monitoring a striped dolphin mother and her male offspring after the two dolphins were rescued from being stranded in mud among mangroves at Cape Yamu Bay in Pa Khlok, on Phuket’s east coast.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resources

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 January 2021, 06:25PM

Marine life experts are keeping close watch on the two dolphins. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Local residents called for help at about 12:30pm today (Jan 21) after they found the dolphins among the mangroves.

The older dolphin, presumed to be the mother, was about two metres long. The younger male dolphin, presumed to be the mother’s offspring, was about one metre long.

The local villagers found the dolphins stranded on mud among mangroves about one kilometre from the beach.

The villagers helped free the two dolphins back to the bay, but the dolphins did not keep swimming out to deeper waters. Instead they kept swimming in shallow waters near the coast, the villagers reported.

The villagers found no signs of injury on either dolphin.

Marine life experts from Phuket-based regional research centre of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) soon arrived with their ‘Marine Animal Rescues Unit’.

The officers took to the water in a boat, in the hope of steering the two dolphins to deeper waters, but to no effect. After four hours, the dolphins continued to swim in shallow waters near the coast

The marine life experts are continuing to keep close watch on the two dolphins.

If the dolphins continue to show no signs of injury, the officers will simply keep attempting to encourage the dolphins to return to open water.

If the dolphins do show signs of illness or injury, both dolphins will be taken into care, the officers said.