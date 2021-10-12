|
PHUKET XTRA - October 12 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket scraps COVID tests for vaccinated domestic tourists |:| Nov. 1 reopening for foreign tourists from 10 countries |:| Sailors rescued off Koh Lone as boat capsizes |:| Phuket Vegetarian Festival events |:| COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 12 October 2021, 06:03PM
