BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid tests scrapped for local tourists to Phuket, Thailand to reopen for low-risk countries |:| October 12

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid tests scrapped for local tourists to Phuket, Thailand to reopen for low-risk countries |:| October 12

PHUKET XTRA - October 12 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket scraps COVID tests for vaccinated domestic tourists |:| Nov. 1 reopening for foreign tourists from 10 countries |:| Sailors rescued off Koh Lone as boat capsizes |:| Phuket Vegetarian Festival events |:| COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 12 October 2021, 06:03PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Scoot resumes Phuket-Singapore flights
Virus test kits have limitations, says dept
Phuket order confirms COVID tests for domestic tourists scrapped
Phuket marks 169 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PM sets Nov 1 for reopening to foreign tourists from low-risk countries
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should Phuketians elect their own governor? Random Covid testing for students |:| October 11
Phuket Town woman’s depression ends with gun suicide
Phuket to scrap COVID tests for vaccinated local tourists
Sailors rescued off Koh Lone as boat capsizes
Rain-sodden Sydney ends lockdown after 106 days
WHO raises Thailand’s jab standard
Phuket business leaders call for ATK tests for Sandbox arrivals
‘Be Brave’ Party makes an elected Phuket Governor official party policy
‘Low-key’ events for late King
Phuket marks 164 new COVID cases, two more deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket Town woman’s depression ends with gun suicide

I live alone, have horses that might need emergency euthanasia, took 2 courses of gun safety and sho...(Read More)

MorChana to have face recognition integrated, warn officials of foreigners outside designated Sandbox zones

Who writes this nonsense? 'to have' in the title, and 'has been' in the first paragr...(Read More)

Phuket business leaders call for ATK tests for Sandbox arrivals

Thais could not possibly care less what any Whitey thinks except for those they're using as per...(Read More)

Rain-sodden Sydney ends lockdown after 106 days

While Sydney enjoys the end of lockdown, we in Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, today...(Read More)

Phuket business leaders call for ATK tests for Sandbox arrivals

@Kurt with all your negative ,know all, derogatory comments on just about everything in Thailand and...(Read More)

Phuket business leaders call for ATK tests for Sandbox arrivals

10,000 tourist arrivals per day? Where are they going to be hold in quarantine for 1 week? Is there ...(Read More)

Return of nightlife, entertainment boost hope for Phuket tourism

Success with return of night life entertainment for the Thai tourists who don't need any PCR tes...(Read More)

Phuket business leaders call for ATK tests for Sandbox arrivals

10,000 tourists per day arriving? Haha, Forget about it as long there is a COE and quarantine time. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town woman’s depression ends with gun suicide

@Christy Sweet, there are many Thai here not registered on Phuket, not having a yellow book, but hav...(Read More)

Phuket to scrap COVID tests for vaccinated local tourists

@jsrit, No there is no logic in this country at all. In their short sightedness Thai wallow in compl...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura

 