PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 169 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 11) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 12,988.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 October 2021, 09:00AM

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 10:54pm, reported one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 87. Of those, 65 deaths have occurred since Sept 4. Twelve of those deaths have been this month.

Meanwhile, the 169 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 992, as follows:

Oct 5 - 175 new cases

Oct 6 - 165 new cases

Oct 7 - 158 new cases

Oct 8 - 161 new cases

Oct 9 - 162 new cases

Oct 10 - 164 new cases

Oct 11 - 169 new cases

The current total of 12,988 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 28 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 143 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,649 people were under medical care or supervision, 14 fewer than the 3,663 reported the day before.

The report also marked 9,414 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 184 more than the 9,230 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 37 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 49, from 2,307 to 2,258.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,650 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 3,626 to 3,528 (-98 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,528 beds occupied representing 53.05% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 3,024 to 3,122 (+98 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,122 beds available representing 46.95% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 38 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 363 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-4 from yesterday), and 289 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-4 from yesterday).

The PPHO no longer issues an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island. The most recent map was posted publicly on Sept 16. It was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm on Sept 14, and was the first daily report to mark five COVID deaths on the one day.