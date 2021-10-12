Phuket order confirms COVID tests for domestic tourists scrapped

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has issued a provincial order bringing into effect this coming Saturday (Oct 16) key easing of entry requirements for people entering Phuket that will see vaccinated visitors coming onto the island no longer having to prove they have tested negative for the COVID-19.

tourismCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 October 2021, 09:51AM

One of the notices issued last night explaining the new entry requirements to start this Saturday (Oct 16). Image: PR Phuket

One of the notices issued last night explaining the new entry requirements to start this Saturday (Oct 16). Image: PR Phuket

However, the waiving of the COVID test requirement applies to adults only. Children aged 6-18 years old who are unable to be vaccinated or are still waiting to receive a vaccination injection must still have evidence presented confirming that they have tested negative for COVID by RT-PCR or antigen test (ATK) method within seven days before arriving to enter Phuket.

The new easing of the COVID test requirement applies to visitors arriving at any port of entry to the island: by road via the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai; by plane via Phuket airport; or by boat via any of the piers and ports on the island.

The order, Phuket Provincial Order No. 6245/2564, was signed and dated by Governor Narong yesterday, and posted online last night (Oct 11).

The order is marked to come into effect this Saturday (Oct 16) and to remain in effect until further notice.

Phuket officials last night launched a public information campaign with several notices clearly explaining what the new requirements will be starting this coming Saturday. So far the information notices are in Thai language only.

Under the order, all visitors entering Phuket must:

1) Must be vaccinated against COVID-19 with:

Sinovac - 2 doses

Sinopharm - 2 doses

AstraZeneca - 2 doses

Pfizer - 2 doses

Moderna - 2 doses

Sputnik V - 2 doses

OR

Completed a 2-dose “crossed formula” vaccination as prescribed by the Ministry of Public Health

OR

Have received 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before arriving

OR

People under 18 years of age who have received 1 dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 14 days before arriving

OR

A person who has recovered from symptoms of COVID-19 not more than 90 days previously

OR

3) Have been tested for COVID-19 by RT-PCR or ATK (Antigen Test Kit) with a confirmed negative result from a hospital or laboratory.

The order noted people were permitted “to take an ATK (Antigen Test Kit) test kit that has been certified by the FDA to be tested by a hospital or laboratory, or a state hospital, with a negative confirmation result to show to the authorities, which can be used to confirm the results for no more than 7 days at a time”. (*The Phuket News has yet to clarify the exact meaning of this part of the order.)

Exempt from the requirement to be vaccinated or present negative COVID test results are children under 6 years old traveling with parents or caregivers, and people traveling in a medical emergency vehicle, emergency patients, lifeguards and rescue workers,

All people entering Phuket must register their travel details in advance through the gophuget,com online registration system and must download and install the Mor Prom app.

EXPLAINING THE NEW RULES BY AGE

Phuket officials last night also released a notice explaining the new entry rules by categories of age, with special attention on the requirements for children under 18 years old, as follows:

6 years old and younger

Exempt - No need to have a test result for COVID-19, able to enter and exit normally (traveling with parents or guardians)

7-12 years old

Must be tested for COVID-19 by means of RT-PCR or ATK (Antigen Test Kit) which can be used to confirm results for no more than 7 days at a time.

12-18 years old

Must have received 1 dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 14 days before arriving, or in the case of students in Phuket waiting to be vaccinated [in the mass vaccination campaign for children] from 12 years of age to under 18 years of age, and it is necessary [for them] to travel into - out of Phuket: Must show their identification card to the competent official when traveling into - out of Phuket and have a government have a medical facility or government hospital cetrificate showing they have tested negative for COVID-19 by means antigent test that is effective for no more than one time per month.

18 years and over

Must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as prescribed by the province or be tested for COVID-19 by means of RT–PCR or ATK (Antigen Test Kit) which can be used to confirm results for no more than 7 days at a time.

** Those who have recovered from symptoms of COVID-19 for not more than 90 days, show evidence, can enter-exit **