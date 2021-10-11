Sailors rescued off Koh Lone as boat capsizes

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) came to the rescue of a group of sailors yesterday (Oct 10) whose sailboat was overturned and partially sunk due to strong winds off Phuket’s coast.

accidentsmarineSafetyweather

By The Phuket News

Monday 11 October 2021, 04:11PM

The incident happened around 5pm yesterday off the coast of Koh Lone when local residents noticed a sailboat that was in trouble and appeared to be capsizing.

The 3rd Navy Area Command of the Phuket Island Navy Marine Security Force were alerted by the residents and officers immediately sent to assist the ailing sailboat.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the sailboat was half-submerged in the water and two foreign men wearing life-jackets were floating in the sea. The two men were rescued by officers and taken back to shore at Koh Lone where they received further assistance. The sailboat was also towed back to shore by the Navy vessel. There were no confirmed reports of any serious injury to either of the two sailors.

The incident urged the RTN to reiterate a warning that the current forecast for the Andaman sea area is to expect strong winds that can lead to waves around 2-3 metres in height. With thunderstorms predicted, the height of the waves could even exceed 3 metres, an officer warned.

Small boats should refrain from sailing at this time and sailors should be extremely careful and avoid areas where thunderstorms are expected to hit, the officer added.