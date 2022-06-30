Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid insurance overhaul, Police pay over torture, Patong hotel fall || June 30

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid insurance overhaul, Police pay over torture, Patong hotel fall || June 30

PHUKET XTRA - June 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 30 June 2022, 06:56PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

HFM Expands Offering by Adding Physical Stocks
Water rescue drill held ahead of expected tourist influx
After drinking problems, man found hanged in Srisoonthorn
Australian man dies in fall from Patong resort
Vachira offers free medicines for ATK positive
Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no deaths
Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams ‘imperial’ alliance
Special insurance coverage for COVID-19 patients to end
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai MP: Cannabis & Hemp bill to be vetted by August || June 29
Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd
FDA approves use of Evusheld
Cinema trip for students as part of sustainable eduction drive
Ready for BIE inspection for Phuket Expo 2028 bid, urges Governor
Insomniacs get weed treatment
Phuket marks 1.7mn tourists up until June

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

@Dekass...I'm lazy...hate the traffic...but also Scotch, and was curious as to why such a simple...(Read More)

Australian man dies in fall from Patong resort

Kurt, too much drinking and drugs. Already many people selling Cannabis and drug foods on the stre...(Read More)

Australian man dies in fall from Patong resort

The area in Patong around Rat-U-Thit Rd is very unhealthy for foreign tourists to stay. Monthly aver...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

@Christysweet, you are right. I should have written 3 persons, not 3 men. But we still don't kno...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

@Capricornball There are two kind of people using those services. The dodgy ones as mentioned by Fa...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

@Nasa12 Crazy suggestion about exorbitant fines ! Take a look at the average income in Thailand ! ...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

Perhaps a Thai solution for solving the unlawful ghost riding. Make it legal! 1: It saves face o...(Read More)

Special insurance coverage for COVID-19 patients to end

Fix insurance problems. Retirees and business visa holders mostly have a health insurance. Plus tha...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

The reason cops are reluctant to leave their AC boxes is the absurdly tight, polyester blend, long...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

After reading comment of Capricornball I understand that the Immigration miss out more than 60 x 5,0...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge

 