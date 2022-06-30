Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vachira offers free medicines for ATK positive

Vachira offers free medicines for ATK positive

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital is offering free medicines for the treatment of symptoms of COVID-19 for people who have tested positive at home by antigen test kit (ATK).

COVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 June 2022, 10:00AM

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

The hospital announced the move yesterday (June 29), as the number of ATK-positive cases on the island continue to spiral upward.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) through its daily reports has recognised 2,283 COVID-positive cases in the past seven days. Yesterday alone saw the PPHO 424 cases confirmed by ATK.

People who have tested positive by ATK are asked to present themselves at the ARI clinic, the white marquee opposite the hospital building to receive their medicines.

However, recipients must register first through a form online. (See here.)

According to the notice, recipients must present their Thai ID card when collecting the medicines. However, a staffer at the Vachira Phuket COVID-19 Call Center (076-254200) confirmed to The Phuket News that the offer is open to foriegners.

People over 70 years old with pre-existing medical conditions who are suffering from fatigue and want to be examined can be screened by presenting themselves at kiosk number 2 set up at the clinic. Queue numbers will be assigned from 7am. 

All other people without symptoms of tiredness and no underlying disease can register through the form to avoid queuing for examination, the notice said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

After drinking problems, man found hanged in Srisoonthorn
Australian man dies in fall from Patong resort
Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no deaths
Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams ‘imperial’ alliance
Special insurance coverage for COVID-19 patients to end
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai MP: Cannabis & Hemp bill to be vetted by August || June 29
Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd
FDA approves use of Evusheld
Cinema trip for students as part of sustainable eduction drive
Ready for BIE inspection for Phuket Expo 2028 bid, urges Governor
Insomniacs get weed treatment
Phuket marks 1.7mn tourists up until June
Ghislaine Maxwell gets 20 years for sex trafficking
Phuket marks 48 new COVID cases, no deaths
Cabinet waives tariffs on car seats

 

Phuket community
Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

@Christysweet, you are right. I should have written 3 persons, not 3 men. But we still don't kno...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

@Capricornball There are two kind of people using those services. The dodgy ones as mentioned by Fa...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

@Nasa12 Crazy suggestion about exorbitant fines ! Take a look at the average income in Thailand ! ...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

Perhaps a Thai solution for solving the unlawful ghost riding. Make it legal! 1: It saves face o...(Read More)

Special insurance coverage for COVID-19 patients to end

Fix insurance problems. Retirees and business visa holders mostly have a health insurance. Plus tha...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

The reason cops are reluctant to leave their AC boxes is the absurdly tight, polyester blend, long...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

After reading comment of Capricornball I understand that the Immigration miss out more than 60 x 5,0...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

Yesterday, after blocking the left hand lane to cars turning left at the light, westerner in a whi...(Read More)

Yanui underwater cleanup nets 100kg of trash

What hope is there if officials even appear unaware the careless discarding on the ground of a beve...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

locals drive their scooters and even scooters with side car in the wrong direction all the time...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge

 