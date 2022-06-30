Vachira offers free medicines for ATK positive

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital is offering free medicines for the treatment of symptoms of COVID-19 for people who have tested positive at home by antigen test kit (ATK).

COVID-19health

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 June 2022, 10:00AM

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

The hospital announced the move yesterday (June 29), as the number of ATK-positive cases on the island continue to spiral upward.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) through its daily reports has recognised 2,283 COVID-positive cases in the past seven days. Yesterday alone saw the PPHO 424 cases confirmed by ATK.

People who have tested positive by ATK are asked to present themselves at the ARI clinic, the white marquee opposite the hospital building to receive their medicines.

However, recipients must register first through a form online. (See here.)

According to the notice, recipients must present their Thai ID card when collecting the medicines. However, a staffer at the Vachira Phuket COVID-19 Call Center (076-254200) confirmed to The Phuket News that the offer is open to foriegners.

People over 70 years old with pre-existing medical conditions who are suffering from fatigue and want to be examined can be screened by presenting themselves at kiosk number 2 set up at the clinic. Queue numbers will be assigned from 7am.

All other people without symptoms of tiredness and no underlying disease can register through the form to avoid queuing for examination, the notice said.