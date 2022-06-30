Australian man dies in fall from Patong resort

PHUKET: A 19-year-old Australian man from Canberra has died after falling from the sixth floor of a resort in Patong yesterday (June 29).

patong

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 30 June 2022, 10:31AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, the Paripas Patong Resort on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, at 5:50pm.

Patong Police Chief of Investigation Lt Col Kokiat Boonplod arrived with fellow officers to find the body of the young man protruding through the roof of a restaurant next door to the resort.

A friend travelling with the young man, and staying at the same resort, said the pair had checked into the resort on Tuesday (June 28).

Police have questioned the friend, and have confirmed they are continuing their investigation into the young man’s death.

* The Phuket News is withholding from revealing the young man’s name until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.