Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

PHUKET: A man has been fined B500 for driving his car in the wrong direction along a busy section of Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew on Monday (June 27).

transportSafetycrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 29 June 2022, 04:41PM

A screenshot from the clip posted online showing the car being driven down the wrong side of Thepkrasattri Rd.

A screenshot from the clip posted online showing the car being driven down the wrong side of Thepkrasattri Rd.

A screenshot from the clip posted online showing the car being driven down the wrong side of Thepkrasattri Rd.

A screenshot from the clip posted online showing the car being driven down the wrong side of Thepkrasattri Rd.

Photo: Phuket City Police

Photo: Phuket City Police

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Police confirmed the fine yesterday after tracking down the man, whose name was not released to the public.

The man, “Mr A”, 35, was approached by Phuket City Police officers at his home (area undisclosed) yesterday afternoon, said a report of his arrest.

Police were made aware of Mr A’s driving antics on Monday after a clip was posted online showing his yellow Mitsubishi Lancer driving in the wrong direction along the southbound lanes of Thepkrasattri Rd at about 3:30pm.

He drove along the wrong side of the road for about 200 metres until the U-turn at Baan Sapam, where he crossed the lanes in order to move to the correct side of the road for the direction he was travelling.

“Subsequently, Pol Lt Col Thanapisit Muangchan, Deputy Commander (Inspector) of Phuket City Police Station, along with others conducted an in-depth investigation,” said the police release issued late yesterday.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Mr A was taken to Phuket City Police Station and fined B500 for his traffic violation.

Mr A assured officers that he would not violate traffic rules again and said that he regretted this incident, said the police report.

Phuket City Police Col Sarawut Chuprasit said “he did not hesitate” after being informed of the incident and had ordered officers to track down the car through its licence plate.

“There are many cars on the road, so respecting traffic rules is important, because it makes it safer for people and tourists [sic],” Col Sarawut said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 29 June 2022 - 18:29:04 

Some deep bulls#!^ on this one. More kindergarten-style treatment by the RTP of a dangerous a-hole that jeopardized the lives and safety of the general public because he is a lazy moron.  This is EXACTLY why every lazy moron does as he/she damn well pleases...because there are no consequences. In Australia, people would never think of doing something so stupid and reckless.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai MP: Cannabis & Hemp bill to be vetted by August || June 29
FDA approves use of Evusheld
Cinema trip for students as part of sustainable eduction drive
Ready for BIE inspection for Phuket Expo 2028 bid, urges Governor
Insomniacs get weed treatment
Phuket marks 1.7mn tourists up until June
Ghislaine Maxwell gets 20 years for sex trafficking
Phuket marks 48 new COVID cases, no deaths
Cabinet waives tariffs on car seats
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Visa extension scams on Phuket police radar, Smugglers caught by airport customs || June 28
Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting
Power outages to affect Laguna area, Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong
Anutin tests COVID positive on European return
Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam
G7 denounces ‘war crime’ as Russian strike kills shoppers

 

Phuket community
Cabinet waives tariffs on car seats

Here it's 2022, and Thailand is just now on some kind of campaign for child car seats. However,...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

Some deep bulls#!^ on this one. More kindergarten-style treatment by the RTP of a dangerous a-hole t...(Read More)

Anutin tests COVID positive on European return

@Kurt. Are you going to tell the Health Minister that he has AIDS? No, I thought not. ...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

@Kurt. One of the accused is a woman. Two men (one American) and one woman. Not three men. Got it?...(Read More)

Phuket marks 1.7mn tourists up until June

Really suspect figure as TAT was saying only day or 2 ago 2.03 million for whole of Thailand, and th...(Read More)

Power outages to affect Laguna area, Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong

A day late for Chalong. That was yesterday, Tuesday ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

these agents are the vehicle of corruption at Immigration some of these 'tourists' will not ...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

WTF! Why should motorbike taxi drivers beware of call centre gangs? They must be at the very bottom ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

Well everyone knows that those who use these visa offices do not get visas legally. Which is retire...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

Only address the motorbike taxi drivers? Strange, not a single word about Van, taxi, tuk tuk drivers...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential

 