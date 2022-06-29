Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

PHUKET: A man has been fined B500 for driving his car in the wrong direction along a busy section of Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew on Monday (June 27).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 29 June 2022, 04:41PM

A screenshot from the clip posted online showing the car being driven down the wrong side of Thepkrasattri Rd.

Police confirmed the fine yesterday after tracking down the man, whose name was not released to the public.

The man, “Mr A”, 35, was approached by Phuket City Police officers at his home (area undisclosed) yesterday afternoon, said a report of his arrest.

Police were made aware of Mr A’s driving antics on Monday after a clip was posted online showing his yellow Mitsubishi Lancer driving in the wrong direction along the southbound lanes of Thepkrasattri Rd at about 3:30pm.

He drove along the wrong side of the road for about 200 metres until the U-turn at Baan Sapam, where he crossed the lanes in order to move to the correct side of the road for the direction he was travelling.

“Subsequently, Pol Lt Col Thanapisit Muangchan, Deputy Commander (Inspector) of Phuket City Police Station, along with others conducted an in-depth investigation,” said the police release issued late yesterday.

Mr A was taken to Phuket City Police Station and fined B500 for his traffic violation.

Mr A assured officers that he would not violate traffic rules again and said that he regretted this incident, said the police report.

Phuket City Police Col Sarawut Chuprasit said “he did not hesitate” after being informed of the incident and had ordered officers to track down the car through its licence plate.

“There are many cars on the road, so respecting traffic rules is important, because it makes it safer for people and tourists [sic],” Col Sarawut said.