1- Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash
2- Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9
3- NBTC ’to issue payback ultimatum’ on footy rights
PHUKET XTRA - December 2 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 2 December 2022, 06:10PM
1- Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash
2- Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9
3- NBTC ’to issue payback ultimatum’ on footy rights
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Again The Phuket News is anything but. When it prints any fake news it's given. The TAT Phuket ...(Read More)
What is better way to check strength of road than fleet of buses full of draft/sanction dodgers ??...(Read More)
Question: Are the Phuket taxi/Van certels also in hands of powerful ( chinese?) Triads? And how abou...(Read More)
These 'Chinese' Triads only can excist/do business with help of Thai 'nominees, a by Tha...(Read More)
A good idea that has been used in many many other countries for more than 50 years. The problem here...(Read More)
'As quickly as possible' is not the right strategy to employee here. I thought by now they w...(Read More)
As if they would say anything when interviewed. Far to scared to say a word. If they want real answe...(Read More)
Further investigations should be conducted to find who in authority in Thailand 'allowed' th...(Read More)
Some of these illegal businesses since 2012 legally registered! More than 10 years! Only possible wi...(Read More)
Salengs are one of the most dangerous vehicles on Phuket's roads. Often so ridiculously overload...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.