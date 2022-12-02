333 at the beach
Phuket readies for Dec 5

PHUKET: Phuket officials are preparing the formal activities to honour and remember the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Monday (Dec 5), which was King Bhumibol’s birthday and is now honoured as Thailand National Day.

culture
By The Phuket News

Friday 2 December 2022, 10:17AM

Photo: PR Phuket / file

Photo: PR Phuket / file

The day is also celebrated throughout the country as Father’s Day.

Formal activities to honour the auspicious occasion will be held at the new Phuket Provincial Hall on Tha Kraeng Rd, on the south side of Phuket Town, Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Phinsuwan confirmed at a meeting held to organise the official activities.

At 6:30am, an alms-giving ceremony will be held at the Provincial Hall courtyard, followed by a ceremony of laying flowers and paying respects to the late King Bhumibol at the Phuket Provincial Auditorium at 8am.

Officials, students and members of recognised organisations are asked to wear their formal uniforms. Government officers are to wear their white dress uniforms. No hats are allowed.

Military officers and police are also asked to wear their formal white dress uniforms, complete with white gloves and swords, also with no hats allowed.

Those not wearing a formal uniform are asked to wear polite, smart dress with the colour yellow.

Monday is a public holiday. All government offices will be closed.

There is no ban on the sale of alcohol on the day, but police traditionally ask people to be respectful of the auspicious occasion.

