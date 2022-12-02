Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9

Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9

BANGKOK: A points deduction system for traffic violations will begin on Jan 9 next year, with the loss of all points resulting in a 90-day suspension of drivers’ licences, according to officials.

transportSafetypolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 2 December 2022, 09:44AM

National police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas, right, and Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the Land Transport Department, explain the points deduction system that will take effect for traffic violators starting from Jan 9, 2023, at Royal Thai Police headquarters on Thursday. Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post

National police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas, right, and Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the Land Transport Department, explain the points deduction system that will take effect for traffic violators starting from Jan 9, 2023, at Royal Thai Police headquarters on Thursday. Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post

Every motorist will have 12 points to begin with but would gradually lose points for violating traffic rules or failing to pay traffic fines, national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Thursday (Dec 1), reports the Bangkok Post.

Violations that would cost points include breaking the speed limit, using a mobile phone while at the steering wheel, not wearing a motorcycle helmet, a parking ban violation, failure to let pedestrians walk on zebra crossings, and red-light jumping.

Running a red light or intentionally driving in the wrong direction ‒ for example on a one-way street ‒ will cause two points to be deducted, while illegal racing on a public street will lead to three points being cut.

The maximum penalty of four points is tied to serious violations such as impaired driving.

Those who lose all their points will have their driving licences suspended for 90 days. If a driver’s licence is suspended for a fourth time in three years, it could be terminated, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the Land Transport Department, said points deductions were aimed at preventing motorists from repeating traffic violations and thus promoting road safety. The system would apply to all kinds of driving licences.

Deducted points would be automatically restored one year after being deducted, or when traffic violators have passed training sessions. The more hours one spends in training would mean more restored points, he said.

Motorists who have fewer than six points or who have lost all their points can seek training, he said. They can join a maximum of two training sessions a year.

More details can be found on the Royal Thai Police e-ticketing system website.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

JohnC | 02 December 2022 - 10:37:21 

A good idea that has been used in many many other countries for more than 50 years. The problem here is the shear amount of locals who flaunt the laws no matter what. When somebody loses all their demerit points and their licence is suspended do they really think that will stop them riding/driving? Will be interesting to see how it is enforced.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Climate Change forum to tackle Phuket floods, landslides
Passengers stranded in Phuket after overloaded plane aborts takeoff
Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash
Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide
Phuket readies for Dec 5
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rain warning prompts caution over Patong Hill, Chinese triad crackdown || December 1
No illegal activity on fishing boats after latest round of checks
Walk-in COVID jabs still available
Patong Hill: Buses being considered, caution urged ahead of heavy rain warning
China signals zero-COVID relaxation after protests
B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown
Two killed as pickup hits two ‘saleng’ head-on
Water outage to affect residential areas north of Heroines
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Private Patong Hill Rd to open Monday, Health Ministry makes cannabis changes || November 30
Man angered by noise admits firing shots at school

 

Phuket community
Tourism recovery underway, says Phuket TAT chief

Again The Phuket News is anything but. When it prints any fake news it's given. The TAT Phuket ...(Read More)

Patong Hill: Buses being considered, caution urged ahead of heavy rain warning

What is better way to check strength of road than fleet of buses full of draft/sanction dodgers ??...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Question: Are the Phuket taxi/Van certels also in hands of powerful ( chinese?) Triads? And how abou...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

These 'Chinese' Triads only can excist/do business with help of Thai 'nominees, a by Tha...(Read More)

Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9

A good idea that has been used in many many other countries for more than 50 years. The problem here...(Read More)

Patong Hill: Buses being considered, caution urged ahead of heavy rain warning

'As quickly as possible' is not the right strategy to employee here. I thought by now they w...(Read More)

No illegal activity on fishing boats after latest round of checks

As if they would say anything when interviewed. Far to scared to say a word. If they want real answe...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Further investigations should be conducted to find who in authority in Thailand 'allowed' th...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Some of these illegal businesses since 2012 legally registered! More than 10 years! Only possible wi...(Read More)

Two killed as pickup hits two ‘saleng’ head-on

Salengs are one of the most dangerous vehicles on Phuket's roads. Often so ridiculously overload...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential

 