333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash

Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash

PHUKET: Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), was in Phuket in person yesterday (Dec 1) to see firsthand the volume of trash that has inundated a village near the Phuket Fishing Port area in Ratsada.

pollutionenvironmentnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Friday 2 December 2022, 11:17AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The area is estimated to have accumulated more than 100 tonnes of trash

The trash problem at the village ‒  a recurring issue for more than 20 years ‒ gained Mr Atthaphon’s attention after a social media post highlighting the volume of trash to be dealt with gained national traction online.

Coinciding with Mr Atthaphon’s visit, Ratsada Mayor Nakarin Yosaengrat organised municipality workers to arrive in numbers to conduct a ‘Big Cleaning Day’ in Mr Atthaphon’s presence.

Despite most of the trash evidently being washed up by the tide, Mr Atthaphon thought it prudent to speak to the villagers about keeping their village clean. Most of the villagers are migrant Myanmar workers, pointed out a report of the visit by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Ratsada Municipality used to collect garbage from the site, but much of the waste in the village is from people dumping trash into sea water, the report admitted.

AXA Insurance PCL

Regardless, the report said “:successfully solving [the problem] depends on the awareness of the residents as well.”

“In the past, the residents were unaware that wherever you throw away the trash, it causes the amount of waste to increase rapidly. After this, if they don’t help each other take care, the authorities will have to enforce the law,” the report said.

Ratsada Municipality will hire a private company to remove the trash from the village, the report added.

“The next phase of solving the problem is that there will be control over the residence of foreign workers, because they are living together in densely confined area,” the report concluded.

The report made no mention of bringing the issue to the attention of port authorities regulating Phuket’s commercial fishing fleet, which continually operates nearby on land and in the waters nearby, or other residents and commercial operations further upstream.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Climate Change forum to tackle Phuket floods, landslides
Passengers stranded in Phuket after overloaded plane aborts takeoff
Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide
Phuket readies for Dec 5
Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rain warning prompts caution over Patong Hill, Chinese triad crackdown || December 1
No illegal activity on fishing boats after latest round of checks
Walk-in COVID jabs still available
Patong Hill: Buses being considered, caution urged ahead of heavy rain warning
China signals zero-COVID relaxation after protests
B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown
Two killed as pickup hits two ‘saleng’ head-on
Water outage to affect residential areas north of Heroines
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Private Patong Hill Rd to open Monday, Health Ministry makes cannabis changes || November 30
Man angered by noise admits firing shots at school

 

Phuket community
Tourism recovery underway, says Phuket TAT chief

Again The Phuket News is anything but. When it prints any fake news it's given. The TAT Phuket ...(Read More)

Patong Hill: Buses being considered, caution urged ahead of heavy rain warning

What is better way to check strength of road than fleet of buses full of draft/sanction dodgers ??...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Question: Are the Phuket taxi/Van certels also in hands of powerful ( chinese?) Triads? And how abou...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

These 'Chinese' Triads only can excist/do business with help of Thai 'nominees, a by Tha...(Read More)

Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9

A good idea that has been used in many many other countries for more than 50 years. The problem here...(Read More)

Patong Hill: Buses being considered, caution urged ahead of heavy rain warning

'As quickly as possible' is not the right strategy to employee here. I thought by now they w...(Read More)

No illegal activity on fishing boats after latest round of checks

As if they would say anything when interviewed. Far to scared to say a word. If they want real answe...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Further investigations should be conducted to find who in authority in Thailand 'allowed' th...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Some of these illegal businesses since 2012 legally registered! More than 10 years! Only possible wi...(Read More)

Two killed as pickup hits two ‘saleng’ head-on

Salengs are one of the most dangerous vehicles on Phuket's roads. Often so ridiculously overload...(Read More)

 

Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 