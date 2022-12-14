333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chalong-Patong Rd Update, Part-timers urged for Phuket businesses, Bangla testing || December 14

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chalong-Patong Rd Update, Part-timers urged for Phuket businesses, Bangla testing || December 14

PHUKET XTRA - December 14 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 14 December 2022, 05:04PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto
Bangla nightlife drug tests continue
Phuket SMEs urged to have insurance
Businesses urged to take in part-timers
Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete
EU wants to ‘reconnect’ with Southeast Asia amid Ukraine war
Anutin scores high in poll, but remains quiet on plans
Power hike to force up price of goods
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong thieves wanted for ransacking house, Cannabis bill 2nd reading || December 13
Patong rental home gutted by thieves
Thailand’s 10 millionth visitor heads for Phuket
COVID-19 now becoming a seasonal bug
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bolt driver wanted, Tourism is booming, Patong security patrols continue || December 12
South African arrested on overstay claims ‘broke’
Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

 

Phuket community
Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete

Funny how a straight tunnel of less than 1 km took over 3 years and jillions of baht, while now a sp...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife drug tests continue

Get offered cocaine by touts every single time go Bangla, be it 10am or 10pm, always same guys in sa...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

Ahhh...the first of the Russian crime circles to surface, but what do you expect when the entire dem...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

Who walks around with 20,000 USD in cash?! Especially crypto traders, all their funds are kept onlin...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

Maybe it was the Klitschko brothers , would not want to mess with those lads, ha, ha....(Read More)

Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete

This want to be a big big disaster, and illegal road to. ...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete

Is there anybody who sees the photos think a future disaster at that road, when it rains heavenly, ...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife drug tests continue

While performing drugs test on Phuket, specially in Patong, Officials must collect a lot of intellig...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete

Seems our residnet 'expert' needs to step away from his computer and actually view what is g...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete

for what I know ( I run around the dam every week) borh side of the road around the dam lake are uns...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand

 