1- Businesses urged to take in part-timers
2- Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete
3- Anutin scores high in poll, but remains quiet on plans
4- Bangla nightlife drug tests continue
PHUKET XTRA - December 14 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 14 December 2022, 05:04PM
1- Businesses urged to take in part-timers
2- Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete
3- Anutin scores high in poll, but remains quiet on plans
4- Bangla nightlife drug tests continue
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Funny how a straight tunnel of less than 1 km took over 3 years and jillions of baht, while now a sp...(Read More)
Get offered cocaine by touts every single time go Bangla, be it 10am or 10pm, always same guys in sa...(Read More)
Ahhh...the first of the Russian crime circles to surface, but what do you expect when the entire dem...(Read More)
Who walks around with 20,000 USD in cash?! Especially crypto traders, all their funds are kept onlin...(Read More)
Maybe it was the Klitschko brothers , would not want to mess with those lads, ha, ha....(Read More)
This want to be a big big disaster, and illegal road to. ...(Read More)
Is there anybody who sees the photos think a future disaster at that road, when it rains heavenly, ...(Read More)
While performing drugs test on Phuket, specially in Patong, Officials must collect a lot of intellig...(Read More)
Seems our residnet 'expert' needs to step away from his computer and actually view what is g...(Read More)
for what I know ( I run around the dam every week) borh side of the road around the dam lake are uns...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.