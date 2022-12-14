Anutin scores high in poll, but remains quiet on plans

BANGKOK: Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has downplayed a recent opinion survey that suggested he stands a good chance of becoming the next prime minister, saying voters will have the final say in the coming general election.

politics

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 14 December 2022, 10:12AM

Anutin: Seen as a problem solver. Photo: Bangkok Post

He made the remarks yesterday (Dec 13) after being asked by reporters about the results of the latest Super Poll released on Sunday, which showed Anutin was the most favoured candidate.

The majority of respondents, or 50.7%, believed Anutin would be able to help solve people’s bread-and-butter issues affecting their everyday lives, while Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha came fourth in the poll (17.6%), reports the Bangkok Post.

“It is up to the people. They will make a decision... The results of the opinion survey may serve as a morale booster, but the real thing will be the results of the election,” said Anutin, who serves as deputy prime minister and public health minister. “Bhumjaithai must prepare for the coming general election, and it cannot afford to be complacent. Success depends on our hard work.”

Asked if he would give Gen Prayut moral support after his popularity rating fell, Anutin said the two men have worked and supported each other for almost four years.

Asked about potential mass defections to Bhumjaithai, Anutin said the party welcomes new members, though he did not know who would join until they officially submitted their applications. According to sources, some 37 MPs from various parties are expected to switch allegiance to Bhumjaithai later this week, a move that would bolster his chances of becoming the next prime minister.

The politicians, said to be from nine parties, will make a formal announcement soon at the party’s headquarters, the sources said.

Political observers view the planned gathering of Bhumjaithai heavyweights led by Anutin and potential PM candidates this Friday as the party flexing its muscles, especially in the wake of Anutin’s recent remark that he does not want to inherit the prime minister post.

The leader of the second-largest coalition party commented after Gen Prayut said last week he hoped to stay in office for another two years after next year’s poll, during which time he would find a suitable person to succeed him once he reaches his tenure limit.