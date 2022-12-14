Businesses urged to take in part-timers

BANGKOK: The Labour Ministry is urging businesses in Phuket to offer more part-time positions, especially in the hospitality sector, in light of the labour shortage that is threatening to undermine the island’s economic recovery.

economicstourism

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 14 December 2022, 12:16PM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said the island’s dearth of manpower is worsened by the fact that businesses in Phuket, especially those linked to the tourism industry, are on a rapid rebound following three years of pandemic-related closures, reports the Bangkok Post.

The minister said at least 17,000 more workers are needed to meet the island’s labour demands. A recent survey by Phuket’s Provincial Employment Office also found at least 8,772 employees are urgently needed across 405 hospitality establishments on the island.

In a bid to alleviate the shortage, the ministry urged businesses to accept more part-time workers, such as students and senior citizens. The ministry will also organise a job fair on Dec 27 at Central Phuket, he said.

Furthermore, he said, to ensure job advertisements reach their intended targets, the ministry will start posting job openings on the island through Phuket Provincial Employment Office’s Facebook page and the ministry’s official Line chat group.

The minister also encouraged college students from nearby Phang Nga to work as part-timers on the island.

Pairoj Chotikasathien, Director-General of the Department of Employment (DoE), said that authorities plan to encourage senior citizens to apply for jobs on the island in addition to urging Phuket residents working outside of the island to return.

Job seekers can find employment opportunities on the DoE’s website or by downloading the “Thai Mee Ngan Thum” application.

The minimum wage rate for a labourer in Phuket is B354 a day, making the island the province with the highest minimum wage by far.

In other news, Grab, one of the country’s biggest ride-hailing service providers, introduced its GrabTukTuk service in Phuket.

The company will look for the first 100 tuk-tuk partners in Phuket next year, said managing director Worachat Luxkanalode.

The company hopes the service will help boost the local economy, said Mr Worachat.