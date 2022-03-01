BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Calls for peace from Phuket Russians, Ukrainians! Eased requirements in effect || March 1

PHUKET XTRA - March 1 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Vachira offering walk-in jabs in March |:| Lie detector tests in ’Tangmo’ investigation |:| Ukrainians, Russian in Phuket call for peace |:| Test & Go requirements go in effect today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 1 March 2022, 07:52PM

