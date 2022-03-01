|
PHUKET XTRA - March 1 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Vachira offering walk-in jabs in March |:| Lie detector tests in ’Tangmo’ investigation |:| Ukrainians, Russian in Phuket call for peace |:| Test & Go requirements go in effect today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 1 March 2022, 07:52PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Always empty brain bla-bla to the press. No prior thinking/analyzing new 'orders'/rules, as ...(Read More)
Welcoming a Embasador of a regiem what is this moment commits war crimes in Ukraine? Unbelieveble. I...(Read More)
While russian army bomb/rocket Ukriane civilians housing areas, welcoms Phuket the russian embassado...(Read More)
New name Phuketgrad....(Read More)
The Bangkok Post quoted 678 new Phuket infections, not 634 as noted in PN. New infected arrivals ...(Read More)
@ CaptJack Olympia Berlin 1936 ! Invasion of Poland 1939 !...(Read More)
@JohnC And did you join them ? Or where did you stage your protest?...(Read More)
Maybe the governor can take this up with the Russian ambassador next time he pays us a stealth visit...(Read More)
This is like attending the Olympics in Berlin AFTER Hitler invaded Poland....(Read More)
..."positive tourism sentiment"? [@ED: Why is your comments box still cutting off the e...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.