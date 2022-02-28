BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Ukrainians, Russians in Phuket call out for peace

Ukrainians, Russians in Phuket call out for peace

PHUKET: Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket today gathered in front of the Russian Consulate for Phuket, to protest the invasion of Russian forces into Ukraine and to call for the end of war.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 28 February 2022, 06:21PM

Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket held another peaceful protest for peace. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket held another peaceful protest for peace. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket held another peaceful protest for peace. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket held another peaceful protest for peace. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket held another peaceful protest for peace. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket held another peaceful protest for peace. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket held another peaceful protest for peace. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket held another peaceful protest for peace. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket held another peaceful protest for peace. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket held another peaceful protest for peace. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket held another peaceful protest for peace. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket held another peaceful protest for peace. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Military officers and police were on hand to oversee the demonstration. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Military officers and police were on hand to oversee the demonstration. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

The group numbered about 80 Ukrainians and Russians in total, holding placards and shouting chants including “No War”, among others.

Irina Demidova led a group of about 20 protesters to hold their demonstration in front of the Russian Consulate “Temporary Office” at Royal Phuket Marina at 9:30am.

By 10am they moved to join the larger group at the entrance to the marina, on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew, calling for peace in Ukraine.

The protesters said they had only two demands: to end the war in Ukraine; and to stop violence and the killing of innocents.

Between chanting anti-war and pro-peace slogans, the group sang the Ukrainian national anthem.

Present to ensure the demonstration proceeded peacefully were Phuket City Chief Lt Col Sarawut Chuprasit and Lt Col Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.

Also present were officers from the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), which serves as the political arm of the Thai military, Phuket Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong and Phuket Vice Governor Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabam.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew had assigned the officers to oversee the demonstration and ensure that the protesters were careful to not break the law.

The protesters peacefully disbanded at 10:30am.

Of note, no Thais came out to protest and support the rally.

Phuket community
TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Ruble just collapsed. Luckily for Tland, Putin's Folly was at the end of tourist season, no...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Well I was in the fourth month of gestation, but history records it as Cuban exiles attacked Cuba...(Read More)

Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms

Stupid is as stupid does. I wonder how many 'victims' went straight to the lottery ticket ve...(Read More)

Raid nets five in Chalong for drugs, bullets

Yellow shirt needs some pointing lessons....(Read More)

TAT pushes Phuket, Udon Thani travel boost

Good idea. Udon has a huge and increasingly affluent population. Unfortunately there are no direct f...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Anyone else remember the CIA's disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion? Was that Cuba or not?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

BTW, what's with the famous sign at Patong beach? Never saw it in all the times I have been to P...(Read More)

Days of rain trigger floods in Narathiwat

Sorry for their hardships but I am loving this rain. In 15 years, never has it rained so much in wi...(Read More)

Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms

Just another bleating patriarchal BS dogma. noting women do all the housekeeping and cooking work in...(Read More)

Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms

More than 300,000 monks in Thailand. That is a large brigade of hidden unemployed, living relaxed on...(Read More)

 

