Ukrainians, Russians in Phuket call out for peace

PHUKET: Ukrainians and Russians in Phuket today gathered in front of the Russian Consulate for Phuket, to protest the invasion of Russian forces into Ukraine and to call for the end of war.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 28 February 2022, 06:21PM

Military officers and police were on hand to oversee the demonstration. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

The group numbered about 80 Ukrainians and Russians in total, holding placards and shouting chants including “No War”, among others.

Irina Demidova led a group of about 20 protesters to hold their demonstration in front of the Russian Consulate “Temporary Office” at Royal Phuket Marina at 9:30am.

By 10am they moved to join the larger group at the entrance to the marina, on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew, calling for peace in Ukraine.

The protesters said they had only two demands: to end the war in Ukraine; and to stop violence and the killing of innocents.

Between chanting anti-war and pro-peace slogans, the group sang the Ukrainian national anthem.

Present to ensure the demonstration proceeded peacefully were Phuket City Chief Lt Col Sarawut Chuprasit and Lt Col Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.

Also present were officers from the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), which serves as the political arm of the Thai military, Phuket Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong and Phuket Vice Governor Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabam.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew had assigned the officers to oversee the demonstration and ensure that the protesters were careful to not break the law.

The protesters peacefully disbanded at 10:30am.

Of note, no Thais came out to protest and support the rally.