Vachira offering walk-in jabs throughout March

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital has announced its schedule for March for providing walk-in COVID-19 vaccination injections of Sinovac and AstraZeneca for people requiring their first, second, third or fourth vaccination jabs.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 March 2022, 04:19PM

The walk-in vaccination schedule for Vachira Phuket Hospital for March. Image: Phuket Info Center

The number of walk-in vaccinations is limited to 50 people per day.

The vaccine injections will be administered at the Lan Muang Khao area at Vachira Phuket Hospital, as follows:

Sinovac, 1st dose: Monday-Thursday (Mar 1-3, Mar 7-10, Mar 14-17, Mar 21-24 and Mar 28-31).

AstraZeneca, 2nd, 3rd and 4th dose: Fridays (Mar 5, Mar 12, Mar 19 and Mar 26).

The Lan Muang Khao area is near the Emergency Operation Center Building, accessed via Gate 1 to the hospital..

To receive a walk-in vaccination, Thai nationals must present their government ID card. Foreigners must present their passport or work permit.

Those who have already been assigned an appointment to receive a vaccination injection at the hospital can just present themselves at the Lan Muang Khao area at the appropriate time, the hospital announced.