BDMS refuses payments from Russian, Ukrainian insurance companies

PHUKET: Major Thai medical service provider BDMS has announced that its three main hospitals in Phuket have suspended accepting medical payment coverage from Russian and Ukrainian insurance companies.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 March 2022, 03:09PM

The notice posted by the Russian Consulate in Phuket earlier today (Mar 1).

The Russian Consulate in Phuket announced the news through a post on its Facebook page earlier today (Mar 1).

The post, in Russian language, came one day after Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin travelled to Phuket in person to “pay a courtesy call to discuss official matters”.

“The Consulate General was officially notified of the suspension by medical institutions of Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Bangkok Hospital Siriroj, Dibuk Hospital in receiving medical insurance from citizens of Russia and Ukraine on account of payment for medical services, starting from February 28 and until further notice,” the notice said.

“This decision concerns medical policies of Russian and Ukrainian insurance companies,” it added.

“According to the information available to the Consulate General, in the near future this practice may be introduced by other medical institutions, including throughout Thailand,” the Russian Consulate in Phuket warned.

“The provision of medical services will be carried out only for cash,” the notice explained.

“Please consider this information when seeking medical help!” the notice concluded.