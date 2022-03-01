BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

BDMS refuses payments from Russian, Ukrainian insurance companies

BDMS refuses payments from Russian, Ukrainian insurance companies

PHUKET: Major Thai medical service provider BDMS has announced that its three main hospitals in Phuket have suspended accepting medical payment coverage from Russian and Ukrainian insurance companies.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 March 2022, 03:09PM

The notice posted by the Russian Consulate in Phuket earlier today (Mar 1).

The notice posted by the Russian Consulate in Phuket earlier today (Mar 1).

The Russian Consulate in Phuket announced the news through a post on its Facebook page earlier today (Mar 1).

The post, in Russian language, came one day after Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin travelled to Phuket in person to “pay a courtesy call to discuss official matters”.

“The Consulate General was officially notified of the suspension by medical institutions of Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Bangkok Hospital Siriroj, Dibuk Hospital in receiving medical insurance from citizens of Russia and Ukraine on account of payment for medical services, starting from February 28 and until further notice,” the notice said.

“This decision concerns medical policies of Russian and Ukrainian insurance companies,” it added.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“According to the information available to the Consulate General, in the near future this practice may be introduced by other medical institutions, including throughout Thailand,” the Russian Consulate in Phuket warned.

“The provision of medical services will be carried out only for cash,” the notice explained.

“Please consider this information when seeking medical help!” the notice concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Meth continues to spread, says Phuket Vice Governor
Authorities to address overpriced lottery tickets
Diesel tax cut not enough
Russian Ambassador in Phuket
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians: rights groups
Hotels, hospitals urged to give travellers refunds
Ninety-nine Thais have left Ukraine, about 50 close behind
Phuket marks 634 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One alleged hitman arrested over gangster killing in Phuket, one still on the run || February 28
Ukrainians, Russians in Phuket call out for peace
Alleged gunman in Jimi Sandhu murder arrested in Canada
Police nab bag snatchers
Russia, Ukraine set for talks as fighting rages
Phuket marks 652 new COVID cases, one more death
Power outage to affect Wat Tha Reua area

 

Phuket community
Hotels, hospitals urged to give travellers refunds

Always empty brain bla-bla to the press. No prior thinking/analyzing new 'orders'/rules, as ...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

Welcoming a Embasador of a regiem what is this moment commits war crimes in Ukraine? Unbelieveble. I...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

While russian army bomb/rocket Ukriane civilians housing areas, welcoms Phuket the russian embassado...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

New name Phuketgrad....(Read More)

Phuket marks 634 new COVID cases, no new deaths

The Bangkok Post quoted 678 new Phuket infections, not 634 as noted in PN. New infected arrivals ...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

@ CaptJack Olympia Berlin 1936 ! Invasion of Poland 1939 !...(Read More)

Ukrainians, Russians in Phuket call out for peace

@JohnC And did you join them ? Or where did you stage your protest?...(Read More)

Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians: rights groups

Maybe the governor can take this up with the Russian ambassador next time he pays us a stealth visit...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

This is like attending the Olympics in Berlin AFTER Hitler invaded Poland....(Read More)

Hotels, hospitals urged to give travellers refunds

..."positive tourism sentiment"? [@ED: Why is your comments box still cutting off the e...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX

 