PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Building collapses in Phuket as the island tries to recover from the heavy rains || October 21

PHUKET XTRA - October 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: Chris Howson || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand



By The Phuket News

Friday 21 October 2022, 05:31PM