Essential supplies rushed to flood-stricken residents

PHUKET: Essential supplies were distributed to flood-affected residents in the Ban Khok Tanot area of Cherng Talay yesterday (Ot 20) as rain continued to fall across the island.

weatherenvironment

By The Phuket News

Friday 21 October 2022, 09:00AM

Phuket Deputy Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam delivered food and drinking water to people in Village 6 of Ban Khok Tanot that have been seriously affected by flooding and unable to leave their homes to acquire provisions.

He was joined by Police Lieutenant General Nattaphong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of the Phuket Provincial Security Administration, Bancha Thanu-in, Thalang District Chief, local community leaders and members of the Village Health Organisation.

Ban Khok Tanot lies in a lowland area, similar to other areas in Thalang such as Srisoonthorn and Thepkasattri, meaning they are especially susceptible to flooding following the recent deluge of rain.

The level of flooding is still high in these areas and, despite help being dispatched to drain the water, it remains a challenge as the rains persist.

Dep/Gov Anupap said government agencies and private sector entities authorities will continue to assist those stricken by the floods as best they can by providing basic essentials such as food and water while they simultaneously strive to find the best way to drain the water.

He did add, however, that the continual heavy down pours continue to hamper efforts.