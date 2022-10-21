British International School, Phuket
Kamala - Patong road reopens, minor flooding persists

Kamala - Patong road reopens, minor flooding persists

PHUKET: The landslide site on Khuan Yak hill in Kamala has reopened to traffic, restoring one of the two remaining ways for vehicles to access Patong.

weatherdisastersSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 21 October 2022, 11:17AM

The Kamala-Patong road has reopened, Photo: Phuket Info Center

The Kamala-Patong road has reopened, Photo: Phuket Info Center

residents in soi Paniang, Samkong, remain affected by standing floodwater. Photo: Phuket Info Center

residents in soi Paniang, Samkong, remain affected by standing floodwater. Photo: Phuket Info Center

residents in soi Paniang, Samkong, remain affected by standing floodwater. Photo: Phuket Info Center

residents in soi Paniang, Samkong, remain affected by standing floodwater. Photo: Phuket Info Center

More rain is forecast, but not as much as has been falling during the past week. Image: PhuketMet

More rain is forecast, but not as much as has been falling during the past week. Image: PhuketMet

More rain is forecast, but not as much as has been falling during the past week. Image: PhuketMet

More rain is forecast, but not as much as has been falling during the past week. Image: PhuketMet

Officials confirmed this morning (Oct 21) that both lanes of the road were now reopened to traffic.

However, motorists are asked to proceed with caution through the area as water is still flowing down the slope onto the road.

The official confirmation this morning follows moving earth bringing down another power pole at the site at about 8pm last night. 

A team of workers was dispatched to carry out emergency repairs and clear the road of any dangerous debris. A local resident confirmed to The Phuket News that the road was reopened to traffic by 10:30pm.

Rains overnight saw Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang affected, with floodwaters impeding traffic in Tambon Thepkrasattri and Sirsoonthorn, where many homes still remain affected by floods.

Nanai Rd in patong was also affected by minor flooding last night.

Meanwhile, Residents in Soi Paniang in Samkong, on the north side of Phuket Town, also woke today to flooded streets. 

Floodwaters in the area are receding very slowly. Some areas are now clear of standing water, while many homes in other areas along the street remain affected.

Thai Residential

Food relief efforts for victims of flooding are continuing.

The weather warning for Phuket remains in effect, with people urged to beware heavy rains causing flash flooding and landslides.

The TMD continues to warn of more scattered isolated thundershowers, though heavy rainfall is not expected to be as intense as the past week.

Rain is expected to fall on 70% of the area today, with winds gusting 20-40km/h.

Waves in the area will average twi to three metres high, reaching more than three metres in thundershower areas.

Operators of large vessels were ordered to proceed through the area with caution, while all small boat operators were ordered to remain ashore while the warning remains in effect.

The TMD reports that now more than 508mm of rainfall has soaked Phuket since the beginning of the month.

