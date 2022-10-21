British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rain blamed for building collapse in Phuket Town

Rain blamed for building collapse in Phuket Town

PHUKET: No people were injured when a large section of a two-story dormitory building in Phuket Town collapsed last night (Oct 20) due to rain-soaked earth beneath the building giving way.

weatherconstructionSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 21 October 2022, 10:28AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

« »

The owner of the 32-room dormitory, built on a hill in Soi Prayoon 2, off Yaowarat Rd, ordered all people to evacuate the building before it collapsed at about 11:30pm, officials reported.

One tenant said he heard a loud boom Wednesday night (Oct 19), followed by another loud noise around 3am yesterday.

“It sounded like cement cracking, but I couldn’t be sure and I didn’t pay it any mind,” he added.

When he woke yesterday morning he noticed cracks in the ceiling in his room. “Other people noticed cracks in the cement, and started thinking it was unsafe,” the tenant said.

Tenants started clearing their belongings from their rooms at about 8am yesterday. By midday no people were left staying in the building, he said.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew along with Vice Governors Amnuay Pinsuwan and Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam were at the scene of the collapse last night.

The area was ordered sealed off and the power supply to the building was shut off for safety.

Thammarit Rithipakdi, Civil Engineer Specialist at the Phuket Office of Public Works and Town Planning, said the collapse was due to heavy continuous rain for days waterlogging the soil beneath the building and the soil on the slope behind it.

“The initial cause is believed to be the soil from the hill behind the building moving down [the slope], causing the building to move,” he said.

A main support beam in the building had broken under the strain, causing the front of the building to give way, he added.

“Further inspections are needed, but the building appears to be unable to maintain stability. It might be able to be repaired, or it may have to be demolished completely,” he said.

Mr Thammarit urged all owners and occupants of buildings on or near slopes to check their buildings for signs of strain.

“People need to beware if their buildings are no longer safe,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Regulator paves way for telecom mega-merger
Kamala - Patong road reopens, minor flooding persists
Phuket Governor hosts Kazakh Ambassador
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after six weeks in office
Survivors ‘steadily recovering’
Essential supplies rushed to flood-stricken residents
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Delay for Patong Hill road repairs and landslides affect Phuket traffic || October 20
Phuket police undergo drug tests, gun checks
Weather warning remains in effect
Landslides continue to plague Phuket
TAT prepares new phase of subsidies
Phuket Town floodwaters, danger subsides
Vietnam Ambassador talks direct Phuket flights
Man robs convenience store at gunpoint near Provincial Hall
Patong Hill road repairs must wait for rain to stop

 

Phuket community
Phuket police undergo drug tests, gun checks

Negative drug test results on 'selected' police officers. No surprises here. LOL...(Read More)

Landslides continue to plague Phuket

3-4 hours journey to the airport??? Then wait in terminal 2 hours just so can make international 1 &...(Read More)

Patong Hill road repairs must wait for rain to stop

For solid, not temperarily, Patong Hill Rd repairs they should fly in german, swiss or france engine...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

@Pascale, with no "High Season" Thailand bookings I meant not the usual large High Season ...(Read More)

Phuket police undergo drug tests, gun checks

It's always a good idea to have an organization police itself. I feel much better now. What fo...(Read More)

Landslides continue to plague Phuket

take care using the old road over the hill from Kamala, next to Keemala- there is a half lane closed...(Read More)

Patong Hill road repairs must wait for rain to stop

if it anything like the Karon- Chalong road its will be years not months- this is a major engineerin...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

Sure the west coast beaches are fine but roads to them are flooded- and more rain is forecast next ...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

"No bookings to Thailand in Europe until April 2023" What a load of BS. ...(Read More)

Man robs convenience store at gunpoint near Provincial Hall

Why are they covering up the arrested man's features from the camera? You name him and give his ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket

 