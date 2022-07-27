PHUKET XTRA - July 27 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 27 July 2022, 06:27PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
An earlier explanation is poorly trained and/or oufitted labworkers were in caves collecting bat ...(Read More)
So sad RIP ...(Read More)
This uniformity of dressing- both in children and adults is not condusive to free thinking, non-co...(Read More)
The twisting and contradictive bla bla from a PPHO doctor is astonishing. Results tests are not out ...(Read More)
Cue 20 questions from Kurt....(Read More)
This whole legalization is not for catching up with the developing 2022 global pot handling for the ...(Read More)
As long this kind of crazy 'teachers' are allowed in schools, that long the Thai education s...(Read More)
This legalization is an absolute genius idea for sucking money from foreigners. Thais are paying 50...(Read More)
And this was only a Region 8 sweap during 5 working days. Imagine the rest of Thailand's private...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.