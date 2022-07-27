Tengoku
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Body found off Yanui Beach Official defiant over cannabis policy || July 27

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Body found off Yanui Beach Official defiant over cannabis policy || July 27

PHUKET XTRA - July 27 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 27 July 2022, 06:27PM

Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach
Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case
‘Post COVID Syndrome’ tourism campaign launched for Phang Nga
Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt
People invited to join King’s birthday celebrations
Pair of new studies point to natural COVID origin
Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’
Phuket marks 11 new COVID cases, no deaths
Suspected monkeypox patient moved to Vachira Phuket Hospital
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket bank robber caught, MP bribe allegations investigated || July 26
BIE Expo delegation touch down in Phuket
Region 8 crime sweep nets 551 suspects, 81 firearms
ASEAN says Myanmar executions ‘highly reprehensible’
‘Mor Prom’ app gets big upgrade
Walailak University expands workplace education drive

 

Phuket community
Pair of new studies point to natural COVID origin

An earlier explanation is poorly trained and/or oufitted labworkers were in caves collecting bat ...(Read More)

Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach

So sad RIP ...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

This uniformity of dressing- both in children and adults is not condusive to free thinking, non-co...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

The twisting and contradictive bla bla from a PPHO doctor is astonishing. Results tests are not out ...(Read More)

Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach

Cue 20 questions from Kurt....(Read More)

Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach

R.I.P...(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

This whole legalization is not for catching up with the developing 2022 global pot handling for the ...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

As long this kind of crazy 'teachers' are allowed in schools, that long the Thai education s...(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

This legalization is an absolute genius idea for sucking money from foreigners. Thais are paying 50...(Read More)

Region 8 crime sweep nets 551 suspects, 81 firearms

And this was only a Region 8 sweap during 5 working days. Imagine the rest of Thailand's private...(Read More)

 

