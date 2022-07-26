Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Suspected monkeypox patient moved to Vachira Phuket Hospital

Suspected monkeypox patient moved to Vachira Phuket Hospital

PHUKET: Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, has called for people to be patient while tests are conducted to determine whether a 40-year-old man transferred from Thalang Hospital today (Juyl 26) is infected with monkeypox.

health
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 26 July 2022, 06:28PM

The man arrived at Vachira Phuket Hospital at 3:55pm today (July 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man arrived at Vachira Phuket Hospital at 3:55pm today (July 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man was transferred from Thalang Hospital to Vachira Phuket Hospital this afternoon. On arrival he was met by an infectious diseases specialist and kept in isolation.

The man has had a fever for the past three days and now has lesions over his body, Dr Weerasak confirmed.

“However, he does not have enlarged lymph nodes,” he added.

“We must wait for PCR tests to determine whether it is monkeypox pathogens or not,” Dr Weerasak said.

Phuket Property

“This person has no history of exposure to foreigners, and has not gone out into the community for his job with sales. This is a person who lives at home with his family, with no risk of exposure due to his work,” Dr Weerasak continued.

“But during this period with surveillance measures for monkeypox, when such cases are found intensive screening measures must be taken. We must send samples for laboratory tests. It takes about two to three days to know the results,” he added.

“Every hospital, every clinic, is ready with surveillance and screening measures, and screening of patients in accordance with the monkeypox control measures,” Dr Weerasak assured.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket bank robber caught, MP bribe allegations investigated || July 26
BIE Expo delegation touch down in Phuket
Region 8 crime sweep nets 551 suspects, 81 firearms
ASEAN says Myanmar executions ‘highly reprehensible’
‘Mor Prom’ app gets big upgrade
Walailak University expands workplace education drive
HM King’s birthday brings four-day weekend
Phuket children learn essential water-safety skills
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
NACC viewing ‘bribe money to MPs proof’
Rawai bank robber arrested
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Officials: No monkeypox found in Patong, Phuket Expo inspection || July 25
Rawai bank robber makes off with B160k
BIE delegation arrives for World Expo inspection visit
Myanmar junta executes four, including two pro-democracy rivals

 

Phuket community
Doctors want immediate suspension of cannabis decriminalisation

Harumph! Snort! How dare they! Calm down elderly gents, they'll work it all out. ...(Read More)

BIE delegation arrives for World Expo inspection visit

I really hope the visiting delegation knows better than to simply follow the dog & pony show by ...(Read More)

Phuket children learn essential water-safety skills

A truly excellent life-skills education - just like their Aussie counterparts - like Little Nippers ...(Read More)

Government on high monkeypox alert

Miracles are not out of the world yet. A foreigner gets monkeypox in Thailand from 'nobody'....(Read More)

NACC viewing ‘bribe money to MPs proof’

I'd be more shocked to read of an MP that isn't receiving any sort of brown envelope during ...(Read More)

Government on high monkeypox alert

We read in BP, general Prayut stated that Thailand not want the Nigerian man back from Cambodia. Of ...(Read More)

DMS says four decades old smallpox vaccine in storage still effective against monkeypox

A few years from now the Thai are the best (most) vaccinated people in the world, also people with t...(Read More)

DMS says four decades old smallpox vaccine in storage still effective against monkeypox

A vaccine, more than 40 years in store, actually ment for small pox at that time, and now in my body...(Read More)

Doctors want immediate suspension of cannabis decriminalisation

There we go again with Thai ordering/suspension/forbid, etc. When they stop with paternalistic behav...(Read More)

Doctors want immediate suspension of cannabis decriminalisation

And these are supposed medical professionals??? They need to go back to school and learn their trade...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
BDO Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 