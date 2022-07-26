Suspected monkeypox patient moved to Vachira Phuket Hospital

PHUKET: Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, has called for people to be patient while tests are conducted to determine whether a 40-year-old man transferred from Thalang Hospital today (Juyl 26) is infected with monkeypox.

health

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 26 July 2022, 06:28PM

The man arrived at Vachira Phuket Hospital at 3:55pm today (July 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man was transferred from Thalang Hospital to Vachira Phuket Hospital this afternoon. On arrival he was met by an infectious diseases specialist and kept in isolation.

The man has had a fever for the past three days and now has lesions over his body, Dr Weerasak confirmed.

“However, he does not have enlarged lymph nodes,” he added.

“We must wait for PCR tests to determine whether it is monkeypox pathogens or not,” Dr Weerasak said.

“This person has no history of exposure to foreigners, and has not gone out into the community for his job with sales. This is a person who lives at home with his family, with no risk of exposure due to his work,” Dr Weerasak continued.

“But during this period with surveillance measures for monkeypox, when such cases are found intensive screening measures must be taken. We must send samples for laboratory tests. It takes about two to three days to know the results,” he added.

“Every hospital, every clinic, is ready with surveillance and screening measures, and screening of patients in accordance with the monkeypox control measures,” Dr Weerasak assured.