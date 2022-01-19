|
PHUKET XTRA - January 19 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Cabinet approved B14.6 billion to build Patong Tunnel |:| Tiger hunters’ homes to be removed from national park |:| Man welcomed to Phuket with gunshot threats |:| Phuket COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 19 January 2022, 07:07PM
