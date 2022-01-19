BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man welcomed to Phuket with gunshot threats

Man welcomed to Phuket with gunshot threats

PHUKET: Police have charged a man for intimidating a new resident behind the Tha Reau Shrine by confronting the new resident and firing a handgun and a pump-action shotgun into the air reportedly a total of 30 times.

police
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 19 January 2022, 10:15AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The new resident, Wisa Choo-in, 45, from Phatthalung, reported to Thalang Police yesterday (Jan 18) that he was in front of a small house on his lot, in Soi Hua Tha, Moo 3, Srisoonthorn, talking with his new neighbours on Monday night when a man walked up to the group at about 8:30pm.

He had never seen the man before, Mr Wisa told Thalang Police Station Chief Col Pisit Chuenphet and Deputy Chief Lt Col Krishna Channit.

The man was carrying a handgun and a pump-action shotgun, Mr Wisa said.

“He walked straight up to me and said to me that he is never afraid of anyone, not the village headman [Phu Yai Baan], the Subdistrict Chief [Kamnan] or anyone else,” Mr Wisa said.

The man stopped just over metre from in front of Mr Wisa.

“He then started firing his guns into the air,” Mr Wisa said.

"He fired about 30 shots to threaten me… I was scared to death because he nearly shot my face,” he said. 

Police inspected the scene and recovered 11mm bullet casings and several shotgun cartridges.

Mr Wisa explained that he had recently bought the one-rai plot for B5 million and moved to the site about three months ago. He had recently had a brick wall built around the plot’s boundary.

AXA Insurance PCL

Of note, on the brick wall beside the entrance to the property is a sign announcing that the land is already for sale.

Mr Wisa filed his formal complaint with the Thalang Police at about 10am yesterday.

“I was extremely shocked and frightened. I didn’t think that a tourist town like Phuket would have such a barbaric influence,” he said.

By 1pm, police reported that the man, who they named only as “Mr Yut”, had surrendered to Thalang Police for the incident.

Mr Yut was explained as the caretaker of the area behind the shrine. 

No other details about Mr Yut were provided.

Police have yet to give any explanation as to why Mr Yut threatened Mr Wisa.

Police did confirm they were now conducting a criminal background check on Mr Yut and checking whether he has permits for the guns used in the incident.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 19 January 2022 - 15:07:03 

Welcome to Phuket Mr Wisa.

lelecuneo | 19 January 2022 - 14:20:18 

barbaric influence in phuket??? 5555 certainly much wrost then that K Wisa Choo so watch your back here... lol

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Indonesia passes law paving way for capital’s move to Borneo
Cabinet approves B14.67bn to build Patong Tunnel
Gov’t introduces financial security packages for freelancers
B1.48bn approved for relief measures
Tiger killers’ homes to be removed from national park
China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears
Move to legalise cannabis
Phuket marks 383 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket begins 4th vaccine jab roll out || January 18
Phuket woman scammed out of B500k by gang posing as police, bank officials
Chalong Hospital offering walk-in AstraZeneca third-, fourth-dose jabs
Tour Teaw Thai slashed amid weak demand
First death in Tonga volcano blast as nation remains cut off
Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease
Phuket marks 348 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Man welcomed to Phuket with gunshot threats

Welcome to Phuket Mr Wisa. ...(Read More)

Man welcomed to Phuket with gunshot threats

barbaric influence in phuket??? 5555 certainly much wrost then that K Wisa Choo so watch your back h...(Read More)

Cabinet approves B14.67bn to build Patong Tunnel

i bet it will end up costing double that if not tripple...lol.. if ever completed off course......(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

Relaxing rules now will give Omicron all the opportunity it needs to mutate into something a lot m...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital offering walk-in AstraZeneca third-, fourth-dose jabs

Yeah, are you suprised? lol...(Read More)

Phuket woman scammed out of B500k by gang posing as police, bank officials

A great article to read as a starter of the day with a morning coffee. Lol, lol. A bank employee an...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital offering walk-in AstraZeneca third-, fourth-dose jabs

Perhaps PN can check out/try out first or it is true before they go to print and share incoming fake...(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

During more deadly Delta period there was 'Test & Go'. Now we know that Omicron is less ...(Read More)

Phuket woman scammed out of B500k by gang posing as police, bank officials

wow,where can I meet here ! Horst...(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

Eastern Eu woman in the Cherng-Telay overpriced grocery # 2 last night walking around maskless wit...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
HeadStart International School Phuket

 