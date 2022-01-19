BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cabinet approves B14.67bn to build Patong Tunnel

Cabinet approves B14.67bn to build Patong Tunnel

PHUKET: The Cabinet has approved a budget of B14.67 billion to build the Kathu-Patong Expressway, also commonly called the “Patong Tunnel” project.

patongtransportVaccineSafety
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 January 2022, 01:56PM

The Patong tunnel road will have a toll gate on the Kathu side. Image: Radio Thailand Phuket

The Patong tunnel road will have a toll gate on the Kathu side. Image: Radio Thailand Phuket

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana announced the news in Bangkok yesterday (Jan 18).

“The Kathu-Patong Expressway Project aims to increase travel between the east side of Phuket to Patong Beach for locals and tourists,” Mr Thanakorn said.

“The expressway would prevent traffic accidents caused by steep and curving roads and can be used as an evacuation route in the event of a calamity like a tsunami," he said.

The Phuket News notes that although the 2004 tsunami caused horrific devastation along the Patong beachfront, due to the concentration of buildings already standing at that time the waves never reached Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd at the inland end of Bangla Rd, just under 400 metres from the beach.

However, during the tsunami scare in April 2012 panic sent local residents and tourists fleeing into the hills. The road over the top of Patong Hill became jammed with vehicles loaded with people trying to evacuate the town. (See reports here and here.)

The Kathu-Patong Expressway Project of the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) will be operated under the form of a joint investment between the public and private sectors, Mr Thanakorn explained.

CBRE Phuket

“The EXAT will announce the invitation for private sector participation in May-June, with construction starting in 2023 and service scheduled to start in July 2027,” he said.

The expressway will be built as an elevated road construction project, which will be 3.98 kilometres long, with a tunnel through the hills behind the town, Mr Thanakorn said.

The expressway will have four traffic lanes in each direction, he continued.

The road project will connect Phra Metta Rd, which runs behind Jungceylon in Patong, and Kathu, with two elevated sections of road leading up, through and down the hills. A toll gate will be located on the Kathu side, he added.

"The Kathu-Patong Expressway Project is expected to take a total of five years to complete. The locals and tourists will benefit from this route, " Mr Thanakorn said.

“It is also the development of the country’s transportation infrastructure in line with supporting the development of Phuket Province under the concept of Smart City development,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

lelecuneo | 19 January 2022 - 14:14:54 

i bet it will end up costing double that if not tripple...lol.. if ever completed off course...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Indonesia passes law paving way for capital’s move to Borneo
Gov’t introduces financial security packages for freelancers
B1.48bn approved for relief measures
Tiger killers’ homes to be removed from national park
Man welcomed to Phuket with gunshot threats
China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears
Move to legalise cannabis
Phuket marks 383 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket begins 4th vaccine jab roll out || January 18
Phuket woman scammed out of B500k by gang posing as police, bank officials
Chalong Hospital offering walk-in AstraZeneca third-, fourth-dose jabs
Tour Teaw Thai slashed amid weak demand
First death in Tonga volcano blast as nation remains cut off
Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease
Phuket marks 348 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Man welcomed to Phuket with gunshot threats

Welcome to Phuket Mr Wisa. ...(Read More)

Man welcomed to Phuket with gunshot threats

barbaric influence in phuket??? 5555 certainly much wrost then that K Wisa Choo so watch your back h...(Read More)

Cabinet approves B14.67bn to build Patong Tunnel

i bet it will end up costing double that if not tripple...lol.. if ever completed off course......(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

Relaxing rules now will give Omicron all the opportunity it needs to mutate into something a lot m...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital offering walk-in AstraZeneca third-, fourth-dose jabs

Yeah, are you suprised? lol...(Read More)

Phuket woman scammed out of B500k by gang posing as police, bank officials

A great article to read as a starter of the day with a morning coffee. Lol, lol. A bank employee an...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital offering walk-in AstraZeneca third-, fourth-dose jabs

Perhaps PN can check out/try out first or it is true before they go to print and share incoming fake...(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

During more deadly Delta period there was 'Test & Go'. Now we know that Omicron is less ...(Read More)

Phuket woman scammed out of B500k by gang posing as police, bank officials

wow,where can I meet here ! Horst...(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

Eastern Eu woman in the Cherng-Telay overpriced grocery # 2 last night walking around maskless wit...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions

 