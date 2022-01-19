Phuket marks 383 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 383 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 18), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 28,038.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 18, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was originally posted online at 1:46am, reporting 475 new local cases of COVID-19.

However, at 9:02am today (Jan 19), the PPHO posted a revised report, marking only 383 new cases of local infection.

The new report still marked 80 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 12 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The new report also still marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 146.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far three deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the revised number of 383 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,833, as follows:

Jan 12 - 452 new cases

Jan 13 - 441 new cases

Jan 14 - 420 new cases

Jan 15 - 400 new cases

Jan 16 - 389 new cases

Jan 17 - 348 new cases

Jan 18 - 383 new cases

The new report still marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 46 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 1,950 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 852 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the revised PPHO COVID situation report, 4,147 people were under medical care or supervision, 310 fewer than the 4,457 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 23,891 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 785 more than the 23,106 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 59 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 440 to 405.

According to the report for Jan 18, there are five ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 386 ‘Yellow’ patients (+15) and 110 ‘Green’ patients (+9) in care.

A further 809 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-33), and 405 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-27), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report also marked that of 3,105 hospital beds in total available (-32), 1,715 were occupied (-36).