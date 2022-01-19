BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 383 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 383 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 383 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 18), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 28,038.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 January 2022, 09:00AM

The revised report posted at 9:02am today. Image: PPHO

The revised report posted at 9:02am today. Image: PPHO

The revised report posted at 9:02am today. Image: PPHO

The revised report posted at 9:02am today. Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The initial report posted at 1:46am. Image: PPHO

The initial report posted at 1:46am. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Jan 18, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was originally posted online at 1:46am, reporting 475 new local cases of COVID-19.

However, at 9:02am today (Jan 19), the PPHO posted a revised report, marking only 383 new cases of local infection.

The new report still marked 80 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 12 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The new report also still marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 146.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far three deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the revised number of 383 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,833, as follows:

  • Jan 12 - 452 new cases
  • Jan 13 - 441 new cases
  • Jan 14 - 420 new cases
  • Jan 15 - 400 new cases
  • Jan 16 - 389 new cases
  • Jan 17 - 348 new cases
  • Jan 18 - 383 new cases

The new report still marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 46 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The report also marked 1,950 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 852 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the revised PPHO COVID situation report, 4,147 people were under medical care or supervision, 310 fewer than the 4,457 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 23,891 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 785 more than the 23,106 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 59 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 440 to 405.

According to the report for Jan 18, there are five ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 386 ‘Yellow’ patients (+15) and 110 ‘Green’ patients (+9) in care.

A further 809 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-33), and 405 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-27), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report also marked that of 3,105 hospital beds in total available (-32), 1,715 were occupied (-36).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Indonesia passes law paving way for capital’s move to Borneo
Cabinet approves B14.67bn to build Patong Tunnel
Gov’t introduces financial security packages for freelancers
B1.48bn approved for relief measures
Tiger killers’ homes to be removed from national park
Man welcomed to Phuket with gunshot threats
China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears
Move to legalise cannabis
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket begins 4th vaccine jab roll out || January 18
Phuket woman scammed out of B500k by gang posing as police, bank officials
Chalong Hospital offering walk-in AstraZeneca third-, fourth-dose jabs
Tour Teaw Thai slashed amid weak demand
First death in Tonga volcano blast as nation remains cut off
Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease
Phuket marks 348 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Man welcomed to Phuket with gunshot threats

Welcome to Phuket Mr Wisa. ...(Read More)

Man welcomed to Phuket with gunshot threats

barbaric influence in phuket??? 5555 certainly much wrost then that K Wisa Choo so watch your back h...(Read More)

Cabinet approves B14.67bn to build Patong Tunnel

i bet it will end up costing double that if not tripple...lol.. if ever completed off course......(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

Relaxing rules now will give Omicron all the opportunity it needs to mutate into something a lot m...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital offering walk-in AstraZeneca third-, fourth-dose jabs

Yeah, are you suprised? lol...(Read More)

Phuket woman scammed out of B500k by gang posing as police, bank officials

A great article to read as a starter of the day with a morning coffee. Lol, lol. A bank employee an...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital offering walk-in AstraZeneca third-, fourth-dose jabs

Perhaps PN can check out/try out first or it is true before they go to print and share incoming fake...(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

During more deadly Delta period there was 'Test & Go'. Now we know that Omicron is less ...(Read More)

Phuket woman scammed out of B500k by gang posing as police, bank officials

wow,where can I meet here ! Horst...(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

Eastern Eu woman in the Cherng-Telay overpriced grocery # 2 last night walking around maskless wit...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 