PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Alleged hitman’s trial, Phuket MP-elect moves to end teachers hitting students || May 31

PHUKET XTRA - May 31 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 31 May 2023, 06:30PM

Phuket community
Car slams into streetlamp on wet bypass road

No...a reckless and distraced lady "lost control of her car and slammed into a streetlamp"...(Read More)

RTP agrees on Interpol centre initiative

Khun Surachate mentioned that "illicit drug gangs" are associated with human trafficking, ...(Read More)

Media censorship concerns for Pita after BBC profile blocked

The fact that large Thai media institutions are overreacting with self censoring unharmful news, sho...(Read More)

Media censorship concerns for Pita after BBC profile blocked

It is indeed just not now about silencing Mr Pita. Long time already TrueVisions put the screen on &...(Read More)

Media censorship concerns for Pita after BBC profile blocked

Pita wants fairness. Really? Then be honest. MFP + PHEU THAI really tied in the election. And yet, ...(Read More)

Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway

@Jonty369 Australian tourists receive 60 day visas, extendable for another 30 days for 1,900 baht. W...(Read More)

Accused Jimi ’Slice’ killer extradited from Canada for slaying in Phuket

@Dekaaskopp As usual. No surprise here....(Read More)

Car slams into streetlamp on wet bypass road

Did they really arrest the car?...(Read More)

RTP agrees on Interpol centre initiative

Get the Red Bull Boy case also attention again, or did they sign a MoU to let that out of cooperatio...(Read More)

Officials on watch for flooding

"Hello Governor, we want to take two photo's, 1 with cap, and 1 without cap...and look seri...(Read More)

 

