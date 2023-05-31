Somchart moves to end teachers hitting students

PHUKET: Somchart Techathavorncharoen, Move Forward MP-elect for Phuket Constituency 1, has warned that any teachers caught hitting a student faces criminal action that may incur a fine of up to B40,000, or up to two years in jail, or both.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 31 May 2023, 12:24PM

The post by Somchart Techathavorncharoen, Move Forward MP-elect for Phuket Constituency 1, this morning (May 31), warning teachers that hitting a students is a criminal offence. Image: Somchart Techathavorncharoen / Facebook

Mr Somchart explained in his warning, issued through a post on his official Facebook page this morning (May 31), that the Ministry of Education had abolished hitting children since 2005.

“Any teacher who hits a child will be punished under Section 295 of the Criminal Code,” he wrote.

Regardless, he was still receiving complaints of teachers hitting children, Mr Somchart said.

He urged parents whose children were hit by teachers to inform him directly.

Section 295 legislates the charge of ‘Bodily Injury’ under Chapter 2 of the Thai Criminal Code, ‘Offence Against Body’.

“Whoever, causes injury to the other person in body or mind is said to commit bodily harm, and shall be punished with imprisonment not exceeding two years or fined not exceeding four thousand Baht, or both,” Section 295 notes.

Mr Somchart added that parents and their children can also file civil suits for damages and compensation, including compensation for all medical expenses and emotional harm done.

Mr Somchart explained that the Ministry of Education had issued ‘Regulations on Punishment for Students and Students 2548 B.E.’

The aim of the regulations is to spell out to teachers and school administrators what punishment may be levied against a student found committing inappropriate and/or unruly behaviour that breaks rules on school conduct.

The regulations note four forms of action that teachers may invoke against students.

A reprimand may be issued for non-serious offences. Suspension may be invoked for more serious offences.

In cases where the behaviour has “tarnished the reputation and dignity of the educational institution or violates the regulations of the educational institution or the student has been punished by reprimand but still not afraid [of perpetrating the same type of behaviour]”, the student’s name is to be recorded and the parents or guardians are to be invited to record acknowledgment of the offence and the suspension of the child from the school.

Teachers and school administrators may employ a demerit points system whereby a student has points deducted in accordance with offences committed. The system also serves as a written record of behaviour of the student.

Students may be required to perform activities to change their behaviour. The activities performed must be in accordance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Education, Mr Somchart noted.