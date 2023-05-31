Aussie arrested over road-rage incident

PHUKET: An Australian man has been arrested for damage done to a passenger van in a road rage incident that saw him damage the van’s rear-view mirrors.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 31 May 2023, 01:09PM

Wichit Police, who publicly announced the arrest last night, named the Australian man only as “Mr Navale”.

Wichit Police reported that they had received a complaint about the incident at 10:18am yesterday.

Officers were informed that Mr Navale from Australia and a “Mr Haider from Dubai” (sic) had attacked a passenger van, registered in Songkhla province, by “destroying a minivan’s side mirrors”, the report said.

The report did not clarify Mr Haider’s nationality, but did note that the damage was inflicted by hand. Apparently a “good samaritan” had provided video footage showing the incident, police reported.

Officers responded to the complaint and “invited” Mr Navale to come with them to Wichit Police Station. By that time Mr Haider had fled and police are currently searching for him, the report noted.

According to the report, Mr Navale admitted to police that he and “his friend” did hit the mirrors.

He said they did so because they were angry that the van driver had beeped his horn and chased them, zooming close to their vehicle.

“They got out of the vehicle with anger and destroyed the mirrors,” the report said.

Mr Navale has been charged with "threatening other people and causing loss of property" and will face legal prosecution, Wichit Police noted.

Wichit Police refused to explain over the phone to The Phuket News any further details of the incident, namely any behaviour the passenger van driver might have done that may have inspired the road rage incident.

The reporter must present himself in person in order for officers to provide any further details, The Phuket News was told.