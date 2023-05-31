Dupre not to stand trial in Phuket, police chief confirms

PHUKET: Matthew Dupre, extradited to Thailand for his part in shooting dead Canadian gangster Jimi Singh ‘Slice’ Sandhu, will not be brought to Phuket to stand trial, Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong has confirmed.

Wednesday 31 May 2023, 02:57PM

“All the legal processes will be done in Bangkok.” Maj Gen Sirikong told The Phuket News.

Dupre arrived in Bangkok under heavy armed guard on Sunday night (May 28).

“He is being held in prison in Bangkok,” Maj Gen Sirikong said.

“This case happened in Phuket, but involves transnational organised crime. Phuket [police] had the arrest warrant issued, but then we transferred the case to the Central Investigation Bureau [CIB],” he said.

“The CIB then requested a Red Notice [via Interpol] and then through the Office of the Attorney General had him extradited from Canada.

“He will be prosecuted in Bangkok. Now, the CIB is processing everything,” Maj Gen Sermphan said.

Phuket officers may be called on to testify in the trial, Maj Gen Sermphan added.

“I am not sure yet if Phuket officials will have to get involved in the court [process] at some stage as we were involved in the case from the beginning,” he said.