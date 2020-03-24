PHUKET XTRA - March 24 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket total infections rise to 26 |:| Thailand to declare emergency on Thursday |:| Phuket Immigration still charging B500 per day overstay |:| New Phuket Provincial Convention Hall to become COVID-19 ’field hospital’ Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 24 March 2020, 06:30PM
