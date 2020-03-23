Australian consulate in Phuket confirms letters for expats stuck in Thailand

PHUKET: The Australian Consulate-General in Phuket has confirmed it will provide visa support letters to those Australians in Thailand who can prove long-term residency in Thailand.

By The Phuket News

Monday 23 March 2020, 05:53PM

Photo: DFAT

“Please email Consular.Phuket@dfat.gov.au with your personal particulars page of your passport and a copy of your current visa. There will be no fee applied for this service,” said a notice posted on the consulate’s official website this afternoon (See here.)

“We will not consider providing these letters to those who are traveling on Tourist Visas,” the notice added.

“Australian Government advice remains that Australians should seek to return home while commercial options remains to do so,” the notice said.

Australians were urged to check the Australian government’s SmartTraveller website (click here) for more details.