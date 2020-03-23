THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australian consulate in Phuket confirms letters for expats stuck in Thailand

Australian consulate in Phuket confirms letters for expats stuck in Thailand

PHUKET: The Australian Consulate-General in Phuket has confirmed it will provide visa support letters to those Australians in Thailand who can prove long-term residency in Thailand.

COVID-19Coronavirusimmigrationtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 23 March 2020, 05:53PM

Photo: DFAT

Photo: DFAT

Australian consulate in Phuket confirms letters for expats caught by Non-Imm O visa requirement

“Please email Consular.Phuket@dfat.gov.au with your personal particulars page of your passport and a copy of your current visa. There will be no fee applied for this service,” said a notice posted on the consulate’s official website this afternoon (See here.)

“We will not consider providing these letters to those who are traveling on Tourist Visas,” the notice added.

Diamond Resort Phuket

“Australian Government advice remains that Australians should seek to return home while commercial options remains to do so,” the notice said.

Australians were urged to check the Australian government’s SmartTraveller website (click here) for more details.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied
Private, online and hi-tech: the coronavirus economy
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket coronavirus cases now 17, Thailand COVID-19 cases soar to 721 || March 23
Stay home ‘or share Italy’s COVID experience’
Thailand reports 122 new coronavirus cases, total at 721
Four more COVID cases in Phuket, order to close businesses re-issued
Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country
Trang woman, 24, confirmed with COVID-19 after returning from Phuket
Almost half polled want virus lockdown
Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus: report
Traders despair as lockdown transforms bustling market into ghost town
Global coronavirus toll soars despite lockdowns as doctors overwhelmed
COVID-19 claims first Thai abroad
Thousands flee city for provinces in buses
Phuket’s six new cases include Swiss, Canadian

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

Whilst you are criticising them spare a thought for the IOs in Phuket Town who are having to deal w...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

Can someone confiscate Insp' K's Sangsom bottle- he's clearly in la-la land again and it...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

I think it was probably a marquee - marquises are hard to find in Thailand...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

I think some official clarification is needed. The article raises more questions than giving answers...(Read More)

Thailand reports 122 new coronavirus cases, total at 721

A total of 721 cases now.Must be fake news,because the serial posting virus expert on here predicted...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

I suggest to the local Authority to simplify the procedure for the visa extention, due to the corona...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

After living working in Thailand for18 years, I’d expect nothing less than this from the Thai Immi...(Read More)

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

I just tried to call the Health Department to find out if this Italian boy is the same one who likes...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

Is this whole thing just a low level thai paper tiger immigration matter about a idiot stupid not me...(Read More)

Four more COVID cases in Phuket, order to close businesses re-issued

Oh oh, don't forget the thai lady that returned corona-positive from Phuket to Trang!...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
Singha
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Sea Bees
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 