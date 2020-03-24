Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

PHUKET: All restaurants in Phuket are now takeaway only and some areas in shopping malls have been ordered to close under the latest order issued by Phuket Govenor Phakaphong Tavipatana.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 March 2020, 10:40AM

The order as issued in English late last night - effective today (Mar 24). Images: PR Dept

The order, issued at 11pm last night (click here), comes in to effect today (Mar 24) and will remain in effect until at least Mar 31.

In announcing the raft of new venue closures (see below), Governor Phakaphong last night said the closures were urgently necessary to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“If this is not done urgently, it might have a very serious effect on people,” he said.

The order is to prevent gatherings and to close or control areas of people movement, including shopping malls, main grocery stores and small shops in the building in the same area, the order said.

Shopping malls are to close, but supermarkets, pharmacies and small shops that sell daily essentials and small shops that sell takeaway food only are allowed to remain open.

All restaurants, bars and food outlets must sell takeaway food only, the order added.

Restaurants in hotels must serve hotel guests only.

Fresh markets and “walking street” markets are allowed to sell only fresh, dried and cooked foods to be consumed at another place, and allowed to sell daily essential consumer goods.

All seating areas in convenience stores, supermarkets and food shops must close.

Tattoo shops and any venues that conduct any form of skin piercings, including venues where traditional health practices and ceremonies that involve skin piercing, as well as fotunre-telling venues, are held must close.

All businesses that sell amulets and venerated statues must also close.

Any areas that have snooker and billiard tables must close.

All golf courses and driving ranges must also close.

All pet grooming centres and any venue that provides any kind of health service for pets must close.

Beauty salons, weight loss centres and barbers must also close.

Fishing parks and shrimp fishing fun centres must close.

All swimming pools and water parks must close, including swimming pools in hotels, and even private swimming pools in rooms and villas.

Any person found breaching any of the health order closures above will face legal action under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act, Governor Phakaphong said in the order.

The penalty under Section 52 is up to one year in jail, or a fine of up to B100,000, or both, the order noted.

On Friday, Governor Phakaphong ordered all fighting cock and fish venues and water parks to be closed until further notice. The order also covered six types of venues and shops to be closed until Mar 31, including spas and massage shops, fitness centres and gyms, Thai boxing and martial arts schools, indoor and outdoor kid’s playgrounds, markets and weekend markets, and gaming and Internet shops.