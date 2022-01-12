BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 4K a day applying to enter Phuket, Chicken price controls || January 12

PHUKET XTRA - January 12 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket 4,000 a day applying to visit Phuket |:| 6-month price controls on chicken |:| Vaccination not needed for visa extensions |:| Tourist COVID hotline |:| 5 Teens released after explosive device thrown into school Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 12 January 2022, 06:27PM

Phuket community
Phuket marks 470 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Tesco Thalang, family of 5 East Euro, not a mask in sight, man talking loudly on his phone. Security...(Read More)

Thailand to launch ‘new chapter’ of tourism

Tourism is a dying industry for many reasons. Instead, take advantage of Thailand's abundant s...(Read More)

4,000 a day applying to visit Phuket

Good numbers Well done Phuket. ...(Read More)

4,000 a day applying to visit Phuket

Thailand Pass? You sure about that? Aren't applications for that suspended? Wouldn't current...(Read More)

Vaccination not required for visa extensions, confirms Phuket Immigration

Oooo, another new app. How exciting. Why couldn't they just get the old one working and keep it ...(Read More)

Vaccination not required for visa extensions, confirms Phuket Immigration

Missing a golden opportunity there if you ask me. Unvaccinated guy is typically also deadbeat, drea...(Read More)

4,000 a day applying to visit Phuket

Yeees 4000 a day. Must have held applications back fot a week....(Read More)

Phuket launches tourist COVID hotline

If you pay for a expensive Covid-19 insurance in LOS, so us it on Bangkok hospital. You are full rig...(Read More)

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

Half Europe only? Better think about half the world population. We can not continue boostering every...(Read More)

Phuket marks 470 new COVID cases, no new deaths

All of this means nothing. We all know the numbers are much higher and will get worse but, they will...(Read More)

 

