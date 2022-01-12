|
PHUKET XTRA - January 12 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket 4,000 a day applying to visit Phuket |:| 6-month price controls on chicken |:| Vaccination not needed for visa extensions |:| Tourist COVID hotline |:| 5 Teens released after explosive device thrown into school Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 12 January 2022, 06:27PM
