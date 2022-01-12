BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vaccination not required for visa extensions, confirms Phuket Immigration

Vaccination not required for visa extensions, confirms Phuket Immigration

PHUKET: The Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town has confirmed that proof of vaccination is not required in order to be approved for an extension to stay, often just called “visa extensions”.

immigrationCOVID-19Vaccine
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 January 2022, 01:49PM

Phuket Immigration has confirmed that proof of vaccination is not required in order for a ’visa extension’ to be approved. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Phuket Immigration has confirmed that proof of vaccination is not required in order for a ’visa extension’ to be approved. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The new 90-day online reporting app is up and running. Image: Phuket Immigration

The new 90-day online reporting app is up and running. Image: Phuket Immigration

The new 90-day online reporting app is up and running. Image: Phuket Immigration

The new 90-day online reporting app is up and running. Image: Phuket Immigration

« »

“At this time, evidence of vaccination certificates is not used in consideration of permission for extension of visas. [People] Can apply for a visa extension right now,” the office confirmed through Facebook.

Regarding issues with the new 90-day reporting app launched just before Christmas, the officer did not respond to questions about any problems with foreigners still trying to report themselves through the web platform.

The officer responded only with a link to where foreigners may register to use the new app (see here).

Of note, The Phuket News explained that repeated attempts to contact the main Phuket Immigration Office by phone resulted in phone calls being unanswered.

The officer explained that the phone lines to the Phuket Immigration Office were being upgraded.

Art-Tec Design

“The phone system is still being up[graded to add more lines. However, we apologise for the inconvenience. Right now 076-221905 is still the only contact number, and people can contact us through the chat service through Facebook,” the officer explained.

Foreigners were advised to regularly check the Phuket Immigration Facebook page for updates and any changes to visa requirements.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s critical situation spurs call for increased support
BoT jittery over rising living costs
Phuket launches tourist COVID hotline
Body of man found decomposing in pickup at Saphan Hin parking lot
Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk
Phuket marks 470 new COVID cases, no new deaths
4,000 a day applying to visit Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Booze shutdown in Phuket made legit, African swine fever detected in Thai slaughterhouse || January 11
Revered monk on 1,500km barefoot trek
Four separate raids net drugs, guns and arrests
Body of heartbroken man, 33, found in Bang Yai Canal
Phuket 9pm booze shutdown made legit
US surgeons successfully implant pig heart in human
Hospitals ordered to immediately admit child COVID cases
Phuket marks 468 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket launches tourist COVID hotline

If you pay for a expensive Covid-19 insurance in LOS, so us it on Bangkok hospital. You are full rig...(Read More)

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

Half Europe only? Better think about half the world population. We can not continue boostering every...(Read More)

Phuket marks 470 new COVID cases, no new deaths

All of this means nothing. We all know the numbers are much higher and will get worse but, they will...(Read More)

Phuket launches tourist COVID hotline

"she said, clearly, in English". LOL. If her English was as good as your quotes imply then...(Read More)

Phuket marks 470 new COVID cases, no new deaths

About deep cleaning aircrafts. Some airlines stopped flying on China, because China demands a 5 hour...(Read More)

Phuket marks 470 new COVID cases, no new deaths

@Kamala Pete, Good questions! However, Phuket officialdom is to busy/obsessed by cosmetic show stree...(Read More)

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

That's why most people in the UK (one of the worlds most 'infected' countries) are now r...(Read More)

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

Reality check. The UK is Europe's epicenter, experiencing up to an eyewatering 250,000 cases a d...(Read More)

Opening of new sandbox provinces confirmed

Don't forget the dangerous air quality level much of the time in large parts of Thailand, includ...(Read More)

Four separate raids net drugs, guns and arrests

Not strange that top ranked RTP are always seen at places of even small crimes/accidents. Their educ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center

 