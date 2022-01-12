Vaccination not required for visa extensions, confirms Phuket Immigration

PHUKET: The Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town has confirmed that proof of vaccination is not required in order to be approved for an extension to stay, often just called “visa extensions”.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 January 2022, 01:49PM

The new 90-day online reporting app is up and running. Image: Phuket Immigration



Phuket Immigration has confirmed that proof of vaccination is not required in order for a ’visa extension’ to be approved. Photo: The Phuket News / file

“At this time, evidence of vaccination certificates is not used in consideration of permission for extension of visas. [People] Can apply for a visa extension right now,” the office confirmed through Facebook.

Regarding issues with the new 90-day reporting app launched just before Christmas, the officer did not respond to questions about any problems with foreigners still trying to report themselves through the web platform.

The officer responded only with a link to where foreigners may register to use the new app (see here).

Of note, The Phuket News explained that repeated attempts to contact the main Phuket Immigration Office by phone resulted in phone calls being unanswered.

The officer explained that the phone lines to the Phuket Immigration Office were being upgraded.

“The phone system is still being up[graded to add more lines. However, we apologise for the inconvenience. Right now 076-221905 is still the only contact number, and people can contact us through the chat service through Facebook,” the officer explained.

Foreigners were advised to regularly check the Phuket Immigration Facebook page for updates and any changes to visa requirements.