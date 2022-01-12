Phuket launches tourist COVID hotline

PHUKET: Phuket officials have launched a “Phuket Tourist COVID Call Centre” to assist tourists who test positive for COVID-19.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 January 2022, 11:21AM

The call centre can be contacted by calling 076-254200 ext 88.

The call centre is open from 9am to 9pm only.

A call center operator confirmed to The Phuket News today (Jan 12) that operators can provide support in Thai and English only.

“We can provide advice and assistance to tourists on what to do if they test positive for COVID-19,” she said, clearly, in English.

“If a tourist tests positive for COVID, they must quranatine for 10 days, according to the government’s policy. This might be at a hospital, a hospitel or by isolating in their hotel rooms,” the operator explained.

“If need be they can coordinate with the SHA+ manager at their hotel for a doctor to visit or to help arrange being moved to a hospital,” she added.

The call centre can also provide advice to tourists on getting RT-PCR tests conducted.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has launched a 24-hour “Phuket COVID-19 hotline” at 094-5938876 in Thai-language only.

People were also invited to contact the PPHO through their Facebook page (click here).

Meanwhile, Patong Hospital is asking ‒ in Thai and in English ‒ for people with non-urgent medical conditions to not present themselves at the Emergency Dept.

Instead, people are asked to present themselves at the hospital as an outpatient seeking treatment during normal office hours.

“For your own safety during the COVID-19 pandemic… Emergency Department will serve ONLY those who are critically ill and emergent patients !!” the notice read.

“For non-emergent conditions… We kindly ask you to come back at the outpatient department building during office hours,” it added.

The office hours given were: “MON-FRI 8.30am - 4.00 PM".

“Thank you for your cooperation and sorry for any inconvenience,” the notice concluded.

In its message posted with the notice, the hospital confirmed: “Due to the COVID-19 situation, Patong Hospital

- Closed for outpatient examination rooms (OPD) on Saturday - Sunday and public holidays

- Closing service of the Thai Traditional and Physical Therapy Department

- Dental department only accepts emergency cases, tooth extraction and surgery appointments!!!”

People were invited to call the hospital at 076-324633 with enquiries.